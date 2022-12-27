Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Jay Pharoah's wild take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Jay Pharoah discuss Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at The Oscars in March of 2022. When asked about his thoughts on the incident Jay said: “Chris Rock ain’t regular man. He’s got non-verbal learning disorder, so technically, Will Smith assaulted a special person…You can’t be hitting a special person.”
FOX Sports
Jay Pharoah slammed Bill Murray backstage at Saturday Night Live (SNL) | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Jay Pharoah discuss Pharoah’s incident with Bill Murray backstage at Saturday Night Live (SNL). Jay details the whole fiasco: “He calls me fat boy and he starts hitting me in the same place over and over again. So I said ok, I got to drop him son. So I picked him up then Samoa dropped him on the sofa. And as I drop him he’s still hitting me, drunk out of his mind.” Jay goes onto wish Bill the best of luck in his future endeavors.
