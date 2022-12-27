Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level
Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot
The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Are At The Beginning Of Historic Accumulation Phase
Crypto firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis said that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. During an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator is suggesting the fact that investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Texas Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
In addition to the $65 million sale to Galaxy, Argo is also grabbing a $35 million loan backed by more than 23,000 mining machines. Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings that will see the miner sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Downturn Issues Fresh Warning to Crypto Traders
An analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s collapse this year is warning BTC holders, saying that a capitulation event for the king crypto is in sight. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 692,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin continues to flash signs of weakness. While Bitcoin...
coinjournal.net
Santiment says Cardano sellers are getting exhausted but does price action show it?
Cardano lost 3.22% on Wednesday to hit the lowest in the year at $0.25. Santiment data holds that bears are decreasing in numbers and losing control. ADA price action is extremely bearish, and lower prices are possible. Cardano (ADA/USD) looked headed for a new low on Wednesday as the price...
themarketperiodical.com
NEXO token price analysis: Nexo token price is stuck inside a small range.
The Nexo token price is hovering around the supply zone on a daily time frame. The Nexo token price is trading inside a small range showing consolidation. The pair of Nexo/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00003806 with an increase of 1.25% in the past 24 hours. The...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues 2023 Bitcoin Forecast, Says BTC Could Mirror Epic Surge in 2019
A closely followed crypto analyst thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) could pull off a major move to the upside next year. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is flashing vibes of its 2019 bear market rally when the king crypto surged from $3,000 to $14,000 in a few months.
cryptogazette.com
Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) Whales Are Heavily Accumulating Coins
It’s just been revealed that ADA and LTC whales are accumulating digital assets. Check out the latest reports below. A popular crypto analytics firm says deep-pocketed whales are quickly accumulating Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC). Santiment said that Cardano is likely undervalued given how much whales and sharks are...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Becomes One of Ethereum Whales’ Biggest Holdings as SHIBArmy Grows
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become one of the top holdings of the largest whales on the Ethereum network at a time in which the SHIBArmy keeps on growing and SHIB’s burn rate helps its supply drop. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu...
themarketperiodical.com
LUNC token price analysis: LUNC token price forms a reversal chart pattern.
The LUNC token price is trading at the supply zone on a daily time frame. The LUNC token price forms a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The LUNc token price has shown a great strength despite the negative trend on the global markets. LUNC token price is...
themarketperiodical.com
DASH Price Analysis: Dash Coin in a bind; will the bulls be able to recover?
•DASH/USD is currently priced at $42.37 and has increased by 0.95% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 2.70% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: The Dash bears race to take the initiative. The Dash...
binbits.com
Bitgert Price Prediction 2023-2030
The volatility of the crypto sphere has, therefore mandated investors to look before leaping. Meanwhile, several indices, including demand and supply usually drives the value of cryptocurrencies. Notably, investors in digital assets are usually encouraged to patronize tokens with a promising future. In a bid to get it right, investors need to familiarize themselves with various price predictions about the cryptocurrency they are planning to dabble into.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Goes Deep on Bitcoin (BTC), Calling for New All-Time Highs in 2024 After a 2023 Bottom
A widely followed crypto analyst is diving deep into Bitcoin (BTC), laying out a timeline for the king crypto’s next all-time high (ATH). Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital gives their 330,800 followers a time window for BTC’s next peak. “According to the Four Year Cycle theory, a new BTC...
themarketperiodical.com
OSMO Price Analysis: Osmosis investors searching for calmer shores
•OSMO/USD is currently priced at $0.72 and has decreased by 2.18% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 45.89% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a hawkish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Will the Osmosis bulls be able to flip the sentiment?
themarketperiodical.com
GRT Price Analysis: A swift recovery on the cards for The Graph?
•GRT/USD is currently priced at $0.05 and has decreased by 3.63% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 27.60% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a hawkish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: GRT bears go hammer and tongs with the bulls. The...
themarketperiodical.com
ENS token price analysis: ENS token price is trading at make me break level.
The ENS token price is hovering around the supply zone on a daily time frame, following the choppy moves in the overall cryptocurrency markets. The token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of ENS/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0006624...
