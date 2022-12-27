Karen Holdwick, age 79 of Harbor Beach, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Services for Karen will be held on Friday, December 30, at 11:00 a.m. at the Saints Peter and Paul Church in Ruth, with visitation preceding the funeral at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will also be held at the Ramsey Funeral Home in Harbor Beach on Thursday, December 29, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.

HARBOR BEACH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO