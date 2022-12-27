Read full article on original website
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
CDC says a room spray connected to a deadly multistate outbreak last year also killed a pet raccoon
Humans weren't the only ones that lost their lives after being exposed to an aromatherapy spray linked to fatal cases of a rare tropical disease. The disease also killed a family's pet raccoon in Texas.
Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise
Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
Can I test for the flu or RSV at home?
So if you're one of the many sick Americans right now and have already tested negative for COVID-19, you may be wondering what exactly you have – is it the flu, RSV or just a common cold?
Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why
You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
Popculture
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial
Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating One of the Most Poisonous Plants on Earth
A 5-year-old boy in New Delhi died after eating the seeds of the highly poisonous rosary pea plant. The child passed within 24 hours of ingesting the seeds. His 7-year-old brother also ate the seeds and was in critical condition. But he has since recovered and left the hospital. The...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
dayton247now.com
Blood pressure medication recalled over potential cancer risk
A blood pressure medication has been recalled due to an increase in the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts. Lupin Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets. The release by the FDA said the medication had too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. The medication was...
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
myscience.org
The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
scitechdaily.com
Newly Discovered Virus Similar to COVID Could Infect Humans and Resist Vaccines
A virus discovered in a Russian bat that is related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it spreads, is resistant to existing vaccines. A team led by researchers at Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health discovered spike...
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
