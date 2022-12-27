ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player

The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago

While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Dan Quinn Done in Dallas? Can Jerry's Wallet Keep Cowboys Coach?

As CowboysSI.com was first to report a year, the Dallas Cowboys and the Jones family provided Dan Quinn a "future substantial raise” to remain in Dallas for 2022 while also ''pledging allegiance'' to the defensive coordinator regarding his potential future as a head coach. That was then. Here comes...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Two teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr

Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Boomer Esiason compares Bengals' Joe Burrow to legendary QB

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has received a lot of praise during his young NFL career. But former Bengals QB Boomer Esiason might have just given him his highest praise yet. Esiason said the 26-year-old reminds him of one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. "I would compare him...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

49ers' Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans wary of 'very dangerous' Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers won't have to face quarterback Derek Carr when they travel to Allegiant Stadium this weekend to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. As a result, the 49ers are heavy favorites in the New Year's Day matchup. However, the team isn't taking their upcoming opponent lightly despite this being Stidham's first career start.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Commanders reveal DE Chase Young's status for pivotal Week 17 game

So much for the perceived pitch count for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. In his second game, Young will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement to reporters Friday. Young will replace James Smith-Williams, who is ruled out with a concussion. Last...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Safety Ryan Clark Says He Would ‘Go To Jail’ If 2009 Hit Happened In 2022

There are plenty of moments that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will never forget. The storied franchise has given the fan base so many memories throughout the organization’s history and there are too many to count. One game in particular that sticks out in this century (aside from the three Super Bowl appearances), was the 2008 AFC Championship Game against rival, Baltimore Ravens. Legendary safety Troy Polamalu‘s pick-6 off of Joe Flacco sent Pittsburgh to another championship, but another play that defined the physicality of the team’s defense will never be forgotten.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett graded as top three QB in NFL

Pickett finds himself behind only Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, two former first overall picks who continue to rise in the NFL's QB rankings. Since Week 12, Pickett is 3-1. He suffered a concussion and exited early in the Steelers' Week 14 game, his one loss, and missed their Week 15 matchup as well.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Peter King Comments On The Future Of 49ers’ QB Situation

In three-and-a-half games since Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a severe foot injury, Brock Purdy has done very well under center for the San Francisco 49ers, as he has gotten their offense to hum and continued their long winning streak. But the jury is still out on him as far as whether...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

