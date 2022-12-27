ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball

Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
BAYONNE, NJ
Delaware Valley defeats North Warren - Girls basketball recap

Maggie Simpson scored 10 points for Delaware Valley as it held off North Warren 38-37 in Blairstown. Delaware Valley (3-3) took a 20-19 lead into halftime before ending the third quarter up by six points. Despite North Warren’s late attack outscoring Delaware Valley 12-7 in the fourth, it was not enough as the Terriers secured the one-point win.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
West Morris defeats Roxbury - Boys ice hockey recap

Tommy Togno scored two goals to lead West Morris past Roxbury 4-2 at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Togno got West Morris (3-3-2) on the board in the first period with a power play goal before Gavin Barooah tied things up for Roxbury (5-1) in the second. West Morris answered with three straight goals to pull away for the victory.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic

Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
RUMSON, NJ
Boys Basketball: Riverside defeats Maple Shade - Spartan Classic

Carmine Smith led all scorers with 18 points to lead Riverside past Maple Shade in the seventh-place game of the Spartan Classic in Burlington. Riverside (2-3) jumped out to a two-point lead in the first quarter before taking control in the second outscoring Maple Shade 21-5. Riverside continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Maple Shade 25-21.
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Boys Basketball: Liam Gajewski rides Shore to Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament title

Liam Gajewski scored 16 points to propel Shore over Lacey 53-45 in the finals of the Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament in West Long Branch. Shore (5-0) jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime. Each side notched 10 points in the third before Shore held Lacey (4-2) off in the fourth as it was outscored 15-13.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Girls basketball: Old Tappan takes first at Joe Poli Classic

Mackenzie Ward netted 14 points to help Old Tappanke take a 45-34 victory over Secaucus in the championship game of the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. The Golden Knights earned their first title win at the Joe Polic Classic since 2015. Layla Giordano added on 12 points...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee: Westfield, Colonia take home victories - Boys basketball recap

Theo Sica posted 26 points to lead Westfield to a 62-49 victory over Woodbridge in round-robin play of the LeGrand Holiday Jubilee in Colonia. Shane Sheehan and Tyshawn Pearson each contributed eight points for Westfield (4-3), who battled from an early first-quarter deficit to take a 32-23 lead after going on a 24-12 run in the second quarter. The second half proved to be more tightly contested, with Westfield outscoring Woodbridge 30-26 to maintain its lead.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Bard over Paterson Arts - Boys basketball recap

Oluwakayode Gbenle posted eight points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and three steals to lead Bard as it defeated Paterson Arts 62-28 in Paterson. Darrell Morton led the scoring with 13 points with Josh Portillo tallying 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. Great Egwuonwu had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals with Al’Sharif Gilmore adding four steals.
PATERSON, NJ
