Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WPTZ) — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. “We...
Single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton
SANBORNTON — A 50-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton. The crash took place on I-93 south at around 9:05 a.m. on December 26. According to the report, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off...
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont
Serhat Gumrukcu of California, Berk Eratay of Nevada, and Jerry Banks of Colorado all pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges brought against them in the January 2018 killing of Gregory Davis of Danville. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont.
Animal advocates renew calls for trapping restrictions after dog dies in East Corinth
A 3-year-old Shetland sheepdog died last week after getting caught in what’s called a body-gripping trap off a wooded trail. State authorities are investigating. Read the story on VTDigger here: Animal advocates renew calls for trapping restrictions after dog dies in East Corinth.
Officials saddened by death of ‘model inmate’ in Manchester – 10 days after release
OSSIPEE, NH — In October, she was feted by county officials and state Sen. Jeb Bradley as a model inmate at the Carroll County Jail. On Christmas Eve, she was found dead in a tent outside a homeless shelter in Manchester. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, was transferred...
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty to wire fraud
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of the suspects in a 2018 murder-for-hire plot pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday to wire fraud charges. Serhat Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay of Las Vegas were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Danville resident Gregory Davis. Gumrukcu and Eratay appeared in Vermont U.S. District Court by video.
Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation
Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
Teen involved in crash in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 16-year-old driver from Danville was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 7:50 a.m. According to the report he was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion when he exited the west side of the road and hit a rock embankment.
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
Crash into Norwich river leads to DUI #2, warrant charges
NORWICH — A 30-year-old man from Fairlee was arrested on a warrant following a crash in Norwich on Christmas Day. The single-vehicle crash into the river took place on River Road at around 12:25 p.m. Police say that Cody Hardy was operating a 2011 Ford Focus when he went...
Berlin police officer assaulted at Hilltop Inn
Berlin, VT — On December 26, officers from the Berlin Police Department were called to the Hilltop Inn located at 3472 Airport Rd. Officers were advised the 29-year-old male, Robert Spears, was not renting a room at the Hilltop Inn and was reported to be drunk and disorderly. Officers...
Man arrested after vehicle tires slashed, windows broken in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say a man from West Topsham was arrested on a warrant following an incident in St. Johnsbury. Authorities were notified of a vehicle with four tires slashed, and every window broken at the Comfort Inn in St. Johnsbury on December 23. Police say with the...
