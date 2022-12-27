ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franconia, NH

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WPTZ) — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. “We...
FRANCONIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton

SANBORNTON — A 50-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton. The crash took place on I-93 south at around 9:05 a.m. on December 26. According to the report, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off...
SANBORNTON, NH
WPFO

Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
BRIDGTON, ME
WCAX

Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty to wire fraud

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of the suspects in a 2018 murder-for-hire plot pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday to wire fraud charges. Serhat Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay of Las Vegas were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Danville resident Gregory Davis. Gumrukcu and Eratay appeared in Vermont U.S. District Court by video.
DANVILLE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation

Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
NEWPORT, NH
newportdispatch.com

Teen involved in crash in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 16-year-old driver from Danville was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 7:50 a.m. According to the report he was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion when he exited the west side of the road and hit a rock embankment.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023

Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Crash into Norwich river leads to DUI #2, warrant charges

NORWICH — A 30-year-old man from Fairlee was arrested on a warrant following a crash in Norwich on Christmas Day. The single-vehicle crash into the river took place on River Road at around 12:25 p.m. Police say that Cody Hardy was operating a 2011 Ford Focus when he went...
NORWICH, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Berlin police officer assaulted at Hilltop Inn

Berlin, VT — On December 26, officers from the Berlin Police Department were called to the Hilltop Inn located at 3472 Airport Rd. Officers were advised the 29-year-old male, Robert Spears, was not renting a room at the Hilltop Inn and was reported to be drunk and disorderly. Officers...
BERLIN, VT
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy