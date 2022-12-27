Read full article on original website
Karen Holdwick, 79
Karen Holdwick, age 79 of Harbor Beach, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Services for Karen will be held on Friday, December 30, at 11:00 a.m. at the Saints Peter and Paul Church in Ruth, with visitation preceding the funeral at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will also be held at the Ramsey Funeral Home in Harbor Beach on Thursday, December 29, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Norman Baker, 83
Norman Baker, age 83 of Brown City, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Services for Norman Baker will be held on Friday, December 30, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be held prior to the service, starting at 10:00 a.m.
Dean Kritzman, 87
Dean Kritzman, age 87 of Deckerville, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. Funeral services for Dean will be held on Monday, January 2, at 2:00 p.m. at the McGregor Methodist Church (2230 Forester Road, Deckerville, MI, 48427). Visitation will also be held at the church on Monday, January 2, from noon until time of service. Burial will be in Deckerville’s Downing Cemetery.
McKenzie CEO updates community on former Shell Station property development
With the canopy removed last week and large gas tanks expected to be removed by the end of this week, the former Shell gas station in Sandusky is currently undergoing a transformation under the guidance of McKenzie Health Systems CEO and President, Steve Barnett. Barnett, who has been in the...
Sanilac County deputies respond to 65 incidents related to weekend storm
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office had a busy holiday weekend, dealing with 65 complaints, including accidents and vehicles in ditches, due the blizzard-like weather conditions. One example is a single-vehicle accident on Peck Road in Buel Township, reported shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23, with the driver...
UHP announces new CEO, Angie McConnachie
Daniel Babcock, the CEO of the United Healthcare Partners will be retiring on January 1, 2023. The Board of Directors for the UHP has announced that Angie McConnachie has been named the new Chief Executive Officer. McConnachie previously served as the CEO of Deckerville Community Hospital where she worked for...
Sandusky school board recall attempt stalls as petition language is ruled unclear by election commission 2-1
Tensions were high and the 73A District Court was packed on Thursday morning, as three petitions filed by local group Save the Sandusky Logo (previously known as Save the Sandusky Mascot) against members of the Sandusky Board of Education were rejected 2-1 for being unclear. Filing the petition’s language on...
