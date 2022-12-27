ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 21 Online

One Roof Community Housing to Add More Affordable Housing

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Housing Board of Directors earlier this month approved Funding of more than 165 million dollars to create and preserve 2,156 homes, apartments and manufactured home community lots. One Roof Community Housing will receive nearly 400 thousand dollars to rehab 12 houses and build four homes.
northernnewsnow.com

Superior jeweler makes big New Year’s donation

DULUTH, MN. -- Superior-based Nummi Jewelers donated $2,000 Friday to a local non-profit to help victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault ahead of the new year. The donation goes toward the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, or CASDA, an organization that advocates for victims and provides aid to people experiencing abuse.
WDIO-TV

Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem

The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched. Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon. Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota...
northernnewsnow.com

Thirteen Moons FDLTCC Extension Program hosts festive community events in Cloquet

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Thirteen Moons Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Extension Program, Ashi-Niswi Giizisoog, along with the school’s Environmental Institute hosted several events for community members this holiday season. Attendees learned how to make handmade tortillas, tamales, wreaths, and birch bark ornaments during...
FOX 21 Online

Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks

DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
northernnewsnow.com

'Could have been prevented' Husky Superior Refinery explosion report released

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) has released their final report on the April 26, 2018 Huskey Superior Refinery explosion. The report reads, “the incident could have been prevented.”. The report states 36 refinery and contract workers were injured and...
FOX 21 Online

USPS Addresses Mail And Delivery Delays In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting weeks to receive your mail or packages, you’re not alone. A Minnesota-based spokesperson for the Post Office tells FOX21 that the Duluth postal management is aware of the delays. To tackle it, the post offices in Duluth are paying overtime...
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth City Hall closed due to water leak

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth City Hall will be closed to employees and the public until further notice due to a water leak. The water leak occurred Wednesday afternoon, according to city spokespeople. A contractor working in the building hit a sprinkler head and caused the leak. “Facilities...
northernnewsnow.com

Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
northernnewsnow.com

DECC offering free ‘Sunrise Coffee’ events in January

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced this week they plan to offer free coffee each Thursday in January. The event called ‘Sunrise Coffee’ features coffee made by the Duluth Coffee Company and free views of the Aerial Lift Bridge each morning. Each...
FOX 21 Online

Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
FOX 21 Online

Snowy December Threatens 72-Year-Old Record

DULUTH, Minn. — The Northland has seen a lot of snow this month, including here in Duluth where we need just 1.3 inches of snow in three days to break December’s record. Our mid-December storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow on several of our communities is what put us within striking distance of the record set in 1950 at 44.3 inches. Because of the geography of the area, different parts of Duluth receive different amounts of snowfall, so it is important when comparing to past years, a standard location is used.
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park

8:30 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police now say the injuries weren’t from a stabbing, but rather a fight involving a knife. The department called the injuries “minor wounds/cuts.” A statement from a department spokesperson goes on to say, “no one was apprehended as this incident appears to be a disagreement between parties involved who were underage drinking. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
KEYC

Fire destroys trailer in Canosia Township

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple crews responded to a blaze early Wednesday morning that destroyed a trailer in Canosia Township, located just north of Duluth. The fire began around 4:45 a.m., when authorities responded to a call of a trailer fire near Martin and Lorendale Roads. Authorities said...
