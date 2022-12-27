The road to WrestleMania is soon approaching with the Royal Rumble next month, and there is one match WWE hopes to deliver on in April. A match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns feels destined to happen in Inglewood, Calif. But it is by no means guaranteed due to the former’s busy schedule and potential concerns movie studios likely have.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO