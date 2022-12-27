ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

WWE Rumors: Possible Spoilers For WrestleMania 39 Main Event Plans

The road to WrestleMania is soon approaching with the Royal Rumble next month, and there is one match WWE hopes to deliver on in April. A match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns feels destined to happen in Inglewood, Calif. But it is by no means guaranteed due to the former’s busy schedule and potential concerns movie studios likely have.
INGLEWOOD, CA
What To Know About Japanese Star Infielder Munetaka Murakami

This offseason saw a pair of big-name Japanese stars make their respective transitions to Major League Baseball. Kodai Senga of the New York Mets and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox previously served as household names of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan. Another NPB star, Munetaka Murakami, could be...
Boston, MA
