Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KUOW
Twitter faces eviction in Seattle
Twitter's Seattle office is facing eviction. According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the social media company stopped paying rent at its Seattle office. Now the company is facing eviction from the Century Square Tower in downtown Seattle. This comes after reports that Twitter CEO Elon Musk stopped paying rent...
The Top 7 Brunch Spots You Must Try When Visiting Seattle, WA
I bet your mouth is watering already, I know mine is. After researching the highly rated and most reviewed brunch and breakfast spots in the Seattle area below are the top 7 restaurants any foodie must add to their list. The Top 7 Brunch Spots in Seattle, WA. Tilikum Place...
everout.com
23 Cheap & Easy New Year's Eve Events in Seattle
If you’re on a budget after holiday shopping but determined to ring in the new year with a bang, not to worry. There are plenty of opportunities for merrymaking on a dime with events under $25, from T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle to SHINE - New Year's Eve 2023 and from Pick Your Toast Coast to Coast to The Official Neumos + Barboza New Year's Eve Party. For more ideas, browse our comprehensive New Year's Eve guide.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Seattle, Washington
When most people first think of Seattle, they immediately think of grunge music, coffee, and probably rain. But, it’s also a visitor favorite in the Pacific Northwest, thanks to its many attractions. Here, you can wander through the city’s best parks, see incredible views from the Space Needle, and explore its vibrant neighborhoods, like Chinatown.
US News and World Report
The 21 Best Restaurants in Seattle
Surrounded by the water and home to thick evergreen forests and snowcapped peaks, Seattle is as much known for its striking natural beauty as for its robust food scene. Thanks to its forward-thinking and sustainable ethos – plus influences from diverse cultures – foodies can expect creativity on every plate.
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
10 Best Restaurants at the SeaTac Airport While you Wait
When flying out of Yakima no doubt you'll have a layover in Seattle. Depending on how long, you may grab a bite to eat by nature of nothing else better to do. There are no lack of options at SeaTac but here are a few of my favorites. I've included what they are and their menu when I can.
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Kent, WA
As one of the largest cities in Washington, Kent offers a plethora of interesting attractions. This city is also famous for its culturally diverse atmosphere and lush greenery. Named after John W. Kent, a five-year Ambassador from Great Britain starting in 1855, this city also has a striking past that...
Chronicle
A Washington Metro Topped Nation's List for Rising Costs — and It Wasn't Seattle
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don't live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America's costliest places to live since 2010. Wenatchee...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Chase
Aptly named, this energetic pooch is looking for active owners to share adventures with! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Chase, a little over 3 years old Treeing Walker Coonhound from Seattle, Washington. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. Chase needs a home without cats or young children but does get along well with other dogs so a canine sibling wouldn't be an issue.
Seattle home prices ‘cool down’ as 2022 wraps up
Metro Seattle is used to being #1 when it comes to housing. For the past decade or more, the #1 meant the hottest market with the fastest-growing home prices. We’re closing out 2022 at the top of another list, the most rapidly cooling urban area in the U.S. While...
seattlerefined.com
Could you BE more excited for 'The FRIENDS Experience' in Seattle?
So no one told you about The FRIENDS Experience: The one in Seattle?. Here's your chance to travel back in time to the late 90s and clap along to the iconic theme song. If you've ever wished you could snag a cup of joe from Central Perk, kick back in Joey and Chandler's chairs, or stand in Monica's kitchen screaming, "WE WERE ON A BREAK!" - here is your chance. You can even snag a photo sitting on the iconic orange couch and dance in front of the fountain!
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time Highs
According to city figures, the number of homicides in Seattle increased slightly in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, Axios reports. During this time, Seattle reported 25 homicides, up from 22 in the first half of 2021. In addition, the city saw increases in the number of robberies, rapes, and aggravated assaults compared to the first six months of 2021.
KUOW
Luxury home sales down nationally, and in Seattle
The surge in luxury home sales has washed out nationwide, including in Seattle. Online real estate brokerage Redfin says September to November saw the biggest decline on record of luxury home sales. Sales are down 38% compared to the same time last year. Sales of nonluxury homes are down 31%....
q13fox.com
Tacoma to reduce speed limits starting Jan. 1, 2023
TACOMA, Wash. - The City of Tacoma is hoping to save lives by lowering speed limits in the new year. The speed limit changes take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 as part of Tacoma's Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths by 2035. The speed limit on residential streets...
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
nomadlawyer.org
Best 09 Tourist Attractions in Mercer Island, Washington
Tourist Attractions in Mercer Island: Mercer Island is a place filled with fascinating art and extensive views of nature. It is located on the east of King County on the Island of the same name and a part of the Seattle metropolitan area. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip From Seattle to California
The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
iheart.com
Parked Car Sliding down the icy street!!!
Well over Christmas weekend it was cold everywhere! In Seattle you can see how icy it was. This is a parked car that just SLIDES into a Police SUV and gets stopped by a pole.
Comments / 0