ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Champions Birthdays: December 31, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Saturday, December 31, 2022 Champions a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Centro brings the magic of Lights on the Lake to city of Syracuse kids

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Lights on the Lake is a holiday tradition for many Central New Yorkers but for some kids living in the City of Syracuse, it’s not as accessible. That’s why Centro partnered up with the City and County parks department to bring the kids right to the holiday magic.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move

Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the seen, they found the 25-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Hundreds of cats across CNY in need of a home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of cats throughout Central New York are living on the streets. Its a never ending cycle, but you can help create change. The Central New York Cat Coalition says the need is even greater compared to last year. “Part of that is a lot of people are being evicted right […]
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy