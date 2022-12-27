Read full article on original website
WECT
Duke Energy acknowledges multiple generators failed, despite promise they were fully prepared for extreme cold
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Duke Energy now admits several generating units were either offline or not responding during the rolling blackouts Christmas eve. Last summer, Duke Energy claimed to be ready for extreme cold. Now, they’re saying multiple generators did not respond ahead of rolling blackouts that impacted half a million people over the weekend.
WRAL
Researchers inspect various kinds of microplastics found at NC beaches
The North Carolina Coastal Federation hosted the citizen science program in an effort to better understand what kind of plastic pollution was showing up on the beach. The North Carolina Coastal Federation hosted the citizen science program in an effort to better understand what kind of plastic pollution was showing up on the beach.
Duke Energy could reimburse customers for losses related to recent rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — When the power goes out, whatever is lost is usually on you to replace. However, last week’s rolling power outages came as a surprise to customers. Investigative reporter Madison Carter found out Duke Energy might be shelling out some cash for your unexpected expenses and lost food or medications.
ourstate.com
A Chance of Flurries
Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
Sampling program sheds light on microplastics and pollution at NC beaches
This summer, a group of volunteers spent quite a bit of time out on the beach combing through the sand in search of microplastics. “The microplastic sampling program we modified from the EPA’s beach plastic sampling protocol and we engaged roughly 30 volunteers that are sampling beaches all the way from North Topsail to Sunset Beach just to take a look at what the microplastic issue might be like,” said coastal specialist Georgia Busch.
This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
Not again: Every central NC county moves into yellow zone on CDC’s COVID-19 map
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All of central North Carolina has moved into the CDC’s yellow zone with elevated community levels of COVID-19. Every county in the CBS 17 viewing area — including Wake, Durham, Orange and Cumberland — was shaded yellow on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map with medium levels of […]
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
kiss951.com
10 Most Iconic Foods in North Carolina You Should Try
Are you hungry? North Carolina surely has some great food options for you to try. Southern cuisine is some of the best foods that you like to enjoy. Plenty of our food is fried and cooked up in butter, oil, and all of that fatty goodness. Talk about enjoying a good time on a plate right? But, what are some of the most popular foods that you should be eating when you’re in North Carolina?
WXII 12
Odd items dropped each year to ring in the New Year in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No doubt about it, North Carolina has its fair share of odd items that are either dropped or raised to ring in the New Year. In Raleigh, a huge acorn will drop to ring in the New Year. The 10-foot-tall, 1,250-pound acorn made up of copper and steel pays tribute to the city, as it's also known as the “City of Oaks.”
WRAL
3 straight weekends of snow, a chilly Christmas and Ian: A look at the Triangle's top weather stories from 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. — The weather headlines in 2022 were plentiful in the Triangle as the elements led us to a January with three consecutive weekends of snow and took us out with the coldest Christmas in decades. Three weekends, three snows. January was a great month for snow lovers...
WITN
Earthquakes in Eastern NC: Can it happen here?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When we think of earthquakes, the first place in mind is the West Coast of the US such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and even Seattle. However, earthquakes can happen even in Eastern NC but it is not that simple. Since 1735, earthquakes have impacted the Tar Heel State a total of 22 times with the most recent significant earthquake last occurring in 2011.
North Carolina Governor Demands Answers from Duke Energy After Blackouts
RALEIGH, NC - In the wake of rolling blackouts that resulted in power outages for more than 200,000 North Carolina residents, Governor Roy Cooper is demanding detailed answers from Duke Energy.
Odd, weird things dropped on New Year's Eve in North Carolina
Pigs might not fly but they do drop on New Year's Eve in the Tar Heel state.
Roanoke: The Cursed Colony That Disappeared Without A Trace
Lost Colony, an early English settlement on Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) that mysteriously disappeared sometime between the founding (1587) and the expedition leaders return (1590). Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) North Carolina, United States Lost Colony Expedition Leader. The origins of one of the oldest mysteries in America trace back to August of 1587, when a party of approximately 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island, off the coast of present-day North Carolina.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Top ski slopes in North Carolina
Ready to hit the slopes? Cold weather has finally arrived in North Carolina’s ski country, so here’s a list to keep handy during winter months. Schedules are subject to change on account of weather, plus many places have implemented new safety procedures because of the pandemic, so be sure to check each resort’s website for the most up-to-date information – we’ve included the links.
hendersonville.com
The Uncertain Future of Old-Growth Forests in North Carolina, Part Four
This article completes Carolina Public Press’s four-part series focusing on the Southside Project, a recent initiative by the U.S. Forest Service to make the national forest more resilient and sustainable. Click here to read the previous parts of this series. In August, Blue Ridge Public Radio reported a Protect...
skisoutheast.com
An Ode to NC Mountains
Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
WRAL
Restaurant left covered in ice after blizzard
Bitter cold temperatures and a blizzard left one New York restaurant covered in ice. Restaurant owner Kevin Hoak said the storm started building icicles on the building Friday. The ice just kept forming throughout the storm. Bitter cold temperatures and a blizzard left one New York restaurant covered in ice....
