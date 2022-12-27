Yankees catching prospect Austin Wells likes spending offseason downtime big-game hunting. The Las Vegas native is pretty skilled in this sport, too. He bagged an elk on a recent hunting trip a few hours from home in middle Nevada. The hard part came after the kill when Wells and his hunting buddies had to figure out how to get the meat out of the woods for future meals because elks are massive creatures that weigh up to 700 pounds.

