Read full article on original website
Related
Red Sox sign ex-Yankees pitcher
The Boston Red Sox are adding to their rotation. The Red Sox and right-hander Corey Kluber are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that...
Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner
The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
Yardbarker
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Reliever To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees appear to be sick of the Boston Red Sox poaching their bullpen over the years -- Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Franklin German and Kaleb Ort to name a few -- and are striking back. The Yankees reportedly are acquiring member of the Red Sox's 2022 bullpen,...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
FOX Sports
MLB’s best starting rotation? Yankees, Mets among top candidates
Multiple Cy Young winners have switched teams in what has been a wild offseason. But when it comes to the finest rotations, the teams at the top figure to be very familiar in 2023. We asked the FOX Sports MLB writers to select their favorite starting five and got varied...
Keith McPherson 'cool' with Yankees offseason so far, but sees 'sneaky' deal coming
Keith McPherson says he is content with the Yankees offseason, but sees one of Brian Cashman’s trademark ‘sneaky’ deals coming in the future.
Longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria signs with Dbacks
The SF Giants likely expected to lose longtime third baseman Evan Longoria. Now, he'll be staying in the division with the Dbacks.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa
There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
Yardbarker
Mets legend: Steve Cohen plans to make 'astounding' profit on franchise
New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez believes team owner Steve Cohen is thinking about short-term and long-term futures with his offseason activities. "I have used basically three words — 'staggering, astounding, and astonishing.' Steve wants to win," Hernandez told Mike Puma of the New York Post about Cohen spending hundreds of millions of dollars to complete moves such as holding onto closer Edwin Diaz, signing three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, and landing Japanese ace Kodai Senga.
Austin Wells killing it on climb to Yankees slugger ... as a capable catcher | Q & A
Yankees catching prospect Austin Wells likes spending offseason downtime big-game hunting. The Las Vegas native is pretty skilled in this sport, too. He bagged an elk on a recent hunting trip a few hours from home in middle Nevada. The hard part came after the kill when Wells and his hunting buddies had to figure out how to get the meat out of the woods for future meals because elks are massive creatures that weigh up to 700 pounds.
Sal: Yankees 'falling behind' rest of New York teams in exceeding expectations
Sal Licata says that while the rest of New York sports teams have exceeded expectations at the close of 2022, the Yankees are falling behind.
Comments / 0