Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Jim Jordan Involvement on Jan. 6 Revealed by Committee Report
The House committee's report describes the Republican congressman as "a significant player" in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Jan. 6 Committee Says McCarthy, Jordan, Other Republicans Should Be Investigated
The Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on four criminal charges. It also announced that it will refer four Republican members of the House to the Congressional Ethics Committee for failing to comply with committee subpoenas, including prospective Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The three other House members referred to the Ethics Committee are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.). In the introduction to its final report, the committee states that “their willful noncompliance violates multiple standards of conduct and subjects them to discipline.” The committee was...
Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she organized Capitol riot
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would “be going to jail” if she had organized the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, firing back after Greene said that “we would have won” the attack if it had been planned by her and former White House adviser Stephen…
McCarthy: ‘Adam Schiff will no longer be on the Intel Committee when I become Speaker’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday renewed his promise to remove Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee if he becomes Speaker in the next Congress. “Another change you’re going to get: Adam Schiff will no longer be on the Intel Committee when I become Speaker....
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview
Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Prominent House Republican Announces Bid for Speaker, Challenging Kevin McCarthy
Photo byOffice of Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain. House Republican Andy Biggs has announced that he will be a candidate for Speaker of the Hosue when the new Congress convenes in January, challenging current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who won the Republican nomination for speaker, CNN reports.
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Jan. 6 hearing: Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan among four Republicans referred to House Ethics Committee
The Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously on Monday to refer Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and three other House Republicans to the Ethics Committee for refusing to comply with the panel's subpoenas.
Washington Examiner
Senator demands investigation into secret FBI gun confiscations after Washington Examiner report
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican senator is calling for an investigation into the FBI, Secret Service, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for secretly coordinating to strip U.S. citizens of their rights to own, use, or even buy firearms. The Washington Examiner reported on Dec. 13 that the three federal agencies...
MSNBC
The problem(s) with the Republicans’ ‘alternate’ Jan. 6 report
When the House created the Jan. 6 committee, Republican leaders were invited to recommend a slate to participate in the investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, had the final call on whether or not they qualified to serve on the select panel. That power proved important: House Minority Leader Kevin...
Key party committee recommends Raskin to be top Democrat on Oversight panel
A key Democratic committee voted Wednesday to recommend Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) be the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, lending a boost to the six-year veteran heading into a deciding vote of the full caucus next week. Raskin, a high-profile member of the House Jan. 6…
Jan. 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin on Trump: "People are hungering for justice and for accountability and consequences"
After more than a thousand interviews and hours of televised hearings, one of the highest-profile Congressional investigations since Watergate, the January 6th Committee, will soon release a sweeping report. The looming question: will the report urge the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump?. For now, the committee is...
Jan. 6 Panel Issues Final Report, Placing Blame for Capitol Riot on ‘One Man’
A screen displays a photo of former President Donald Trump during the last public meeting of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)
Kevin McCarthy breaks with McConnell, will oppose $1.7T omnibus bill
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will urge House Republicans to oppose the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to with Democrats.
Senators Prefer Nancy Pelosi Over Kevin McCarthy as Speaker: Steve Bannon
For Kevin McCarthy to win House speaker, he has to get support from more moderate Republicans representing districts President Joe Biden won in 2020.
House Jan 6 Committee releases final 814-page report, recommends Donald Trump be barred from running in 2024
The House Jan. 6th Committee released a final, exhaustive report detailing former President Donald Trump's alleged involvement and criminal referrals over the Capitol protests.
