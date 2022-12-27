ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Says McCarthy, Jordan, Other Republicans Should Be Investigated

The Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on four criminal charges. It also announced that it will refer four Republican members of the House to the Congressional Ethics Committee for failing to comply with committee subpoenas, including prospective Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The three other House members referred to the Ethics Committee are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.). In the introduction to its final report, the committee states that “their willful noncompliance violates multiple standards of conduct and subjects them to discipline.” The committee was...
The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
The Independent

Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
MSNBC

The problem(s) with the Republicans’ ‘alternate’ Jan. 6 report

When the House created the Jan. 6 committee, Republican leaders were invited to recommend a slate to participate in the investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, had the final call on whether or not they qualified to serve on the select panel. That power proved important: House Minority Leader Kevin...
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Key party committee recommends Raskin to be top Democrat on Oversight panel

A key Democratic committee voted Wednesday to recommend Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) be the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, lending a boost to the six-year veteran heading into a deciding vote of the full caucus next week.  Raskin, a high-profile member of the House Jan. 6…
CBS News

Jan. 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin on Trump: "People are hungering for justice and for accountability and consequences"

After more than a thousand interviews and hours of televised hearings, one of the highest-profile Congressional investigations since Watergate, the January 6th Committee, will soon release a sweeping report. The looming question: will the report urge the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump?. For now, the committee is...
MARYLAND STATE

