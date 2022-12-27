Read full article on original website
Pet Saver: Gus
Meet Gus, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome boy is 90lbs of love and looking for a home with any children over 8 years old. Toys and treats are his favorite things and he prefers not to share with other...
‘I appreciate him so much’: Green Bay Metro driver retires after 50 years of service
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRFV) – Dale Detrie is retiring after 50 years of driving for Green Bay Metro, and riders say they are sad to see his career end. “I’ve been riding the bus for over 30 years, and my experience with dale is that he’s always been very helpful in letting people know about potential changes in schedules or helping them get to where they need to go,” said Chris Jenquin, a Green Bay Metro rider.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
What to know about Wisconsin’s Safe Ride Program in anticipation of New Year’s Eve
(WFRV) – This time of year always provides an excellent opportunity to remind Wisconsin residents of the state’s Safe Ride Program. Over 2,000 Tavern League establishments are continuing to offer free rides home to bar patrons across the state. Last year the program provided more than 42,000 rides...
Improper disposal of smoking material cause of Fond du Lac fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Improper disposal of smoking material was the cause of a morning fire in the City of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, around 10:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Ledgeview Boulevard for a report of a fire in a garbage can located in the kitchen of the residence.
Sparkly Thursday: New Year’s top
(WFRV) – Instead of Trendy Tuesday, this week is all about the sparkle. Ring in the New Year with this super soft, sparkle top and vegan leather pants for a comfortable, yet shining look. The top is on sale for only $49.99, the pants for $79.99 at Furs and...
Burst pipes cause Children’s Museum in Sheboygan to close indefinitely due to water damage
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Children’s Museum in Sheboygan received some unfortunate news on Christmas day after freezing cold temperatures caused water pipes to burst. According to Executive Director of the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum Jackie Erdman, the Sheboygan Police Department told her water “was spewing out by thousands of gallons into the street.”
Ring in 2023 with the Packers Pro Shop
(WFRV) – From new color block gear to special glassware and home décor for the New Year, Lisa from the Pro Shop shows just some of her favorites you can shop now to celebrate the arrival of 2023. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am...
Husband loses wife, dog in early morning Sheboygan house fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Fire Department has released more information on the early morning fire that left one person dead in the City of Sheboygan. According to a release, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center was notified of a porch fire in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. Dispatch also received information that two occupants were inside the home.
Apartments for J-1 Workers Proposed in Sturgeon Bay
A single-family dwelling at 114 N. 7th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay – the former site of a bed-and-breakfast – could be converted into apartments for J-1 visa student workers. The city’s Plan Commission on Dec. 21 conducted a conceptual review of the Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the project initiated by Jurgita and David Kana, who want to convert the building into four one-bedroom apartment units. They plan to live in one of them and rent the other three.
Neenah to host medallion scavenger hunts to mark 150 years
NEENAH, WI (WFRV) – As we ring in the new year, the city of Neenah is also marking 150 years. Neenah’s Police Department is also celebrating 150 years of service. To celebrate, the city is planning an exciting series of scavenger hunts in public parks for 2023. Local 5 News got an early look at what the treasure will be.
Treating dry skin from the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery
(WFRV) – It’s winter season and that means winter skin. In Your Health with Bellin, Physician Assistants Colleen Van Egeren and Megan MacCarthy visited Local 5 Live with what to do when you need a higher level of dermatology care for dry skin and how the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery can help.
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Material in wrong feed prompts pause at Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s anaerobic digesters, part of the wastewater treatment process, have been taken offline following an issue with a processing chemical. On Monday, a high concentration of a liquid polymer used in the wastewater treatment process was offloaded at the hauled waste receiving station of the plant.
Chicken found wandering in Menasha, police issue reminder that they are not allowed in the city
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department wanted to remind residents that chickens are not allowed in the city, after one was seen wandering around a person’s yard. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook about a chicken that was found wandering in a residents yard....
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
Sadness, loneliness key concerns of Do Good Door County study
Turning your frown upside down is the goal moving forward to help Door County’s populations age in place more gracefully. Do Good Door County hosted community forums last month to discuss the results of its month-long survey. The results focused on eight domains:. outdoor spaces and buildings. transportation. housing.
Bring in 2023 with local powerhouse band Modern Day Drifters
(WFRV) – They consider themselves one of the best kept secrets in Door County, but today the secret is out and you can ring in 2023 with them tomorrow night. Local 5 Live gets music from 5-piece powerhouse band Modern Day Drifters plus details on some upcoming shows. 12/31...
Little Chute fire chief retires
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The new year will start with a new fire chief in Little Chute. Chief Mark Jansen is retiring. He has been a firefighter since 1984. Assistant Chief Duane Nechodom will take over on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the next chief during a village board meeting earlier this month.
2 Fishermen Rescued in Sturgeon Bay After Becoming Stranded on the Ice
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
