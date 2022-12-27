Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
foxbangor.com
Island Nursing Home hopes to re-open with some changes
DEER ISLE– A residential home in Hancock County is making plans to reopen after closing over a year ago. The problem now, a nursing shortage. Back in October of 2021 Island Nursing home in Deer Isle closed its doors and relocated more than fifty residents because the home couldn’t find enough qualified nurses during the pandemic.
Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?
This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston ambulance mirror clipped by passing vehicle
A Thomaston ambulance needs a replacement of glass within the driver’s side mirror after being clipped by a vehicle passing in the opposite direction. On Thursday, Dec. 22, just prior to 6:30 p.m., the ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital, non-emergency, following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of High Street and Route 1, in Thomaston.
Northern Light Pharmacy goes electric with new delivery cars
BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Pharmacy has committed to going a little greener, announcing a fleet of electric cars for its delivery service. Leased by Quirk Auto, four Chevy Bolt EUV's are being used throughout locations in Maine, with an additional car on the way for this January. Retail...
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine
The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
foxbangor.com
The Future of Gull Cottage
GOULDSBORO — A community has petitioned for the restoration of a historic land mark, but will it be enough to save it?. Six months have passed since the cottage next to the Prospect Harbor light house caught fire in Gouldsboro. Since then, the town and their historical society have...
observer-me.com
Bangor church offers a lifeline for homeless population on cold winter nights
On a cold December Thursday night, John Michaud of Milo walked up the steps of the Mansion Church in Bangor with his laptop bag slung over his shoulder, greeting people waiting outside by name. At 6 p.m. on the dot, Michaud, 38, welcomed people into the Center Street church one...
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne Inn
The Lucerne Inn, located in the small town of Lucerne, Maine, is thought to be haunted by many who have visited the historic inn. From ghostly apparitions to strange occurrences, the Lucerne Inn has a reputation for being a spooky place to stay. But why is the inn thought to be haunted, and what is the legend behind its ghostly inhabitants?
wabi.tv
TV5 anchor shares experience as platelet donation recipient
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No one expects emergencies to happen to them. House fires, car accidents, an unexpected diagnosis, those aren’t things you schedule on your calendar. That’s where the American Red Cross comes in. Whether it’s disaster relief or blood donations, the non-profit stays prepared so when...
wabi.tv
Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October. Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.
foxbangor.com
Portion of Broadway in Bangor down to one lane Thursday
BANGOR– Bangor Public Works has announced that Broadway will be down to one lane from Grandview Ave. to Hobart St. for tree removal on Thursday, December 29th. Please seek alternate routes if possible as there will be delays.
foxbangor.com
Bangor to hold lots of events for New Year’s Eve celebration
BANGOR — Making plans for New Year’s Eve can sometimes be a hassle, but the city of Bangor is set up this year so that everyone can have a blast!. After a few years where celebrations in the city were not as big as anticipated, Downtown Bangor Partnerships executive director Betsy Lundy is ready to start the new year with a bang.
WMTW
Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
foxbangor.com
Castine looking for new vendor for snack shack
CASTINE– For anyone that has traveled to Castine in the summer, a stop at the snack shack on the town dock is a welcome ritual. Now, the town of Castine is looking for someone to take over the Captains Catch. Town officials are looking for a new vendor to...
foxbangor.com
Suspect in multiple police standoffs at center of incident Thursday
EDDINGTON — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect that has created multiple police standoffs in the past was at the center of one again Thursday. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order in the Town of Eddington on 47-year-old Thadius Wind, who they say had previously created police standoffs in both the summer of 2021 and 2022.
Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating after a dead body was found Thursday morning. Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to the area of 1129 Union Street for a report of a dead body in a field near the Airport Mall, a news release from the department said.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
