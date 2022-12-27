ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 15

Nola Cox
3d ago

pay your loan you agreed to. My grandson has paid his off ahead of schedule. That's called work ethics.

Reply
5
John Young
3d ago

you could... i dunno... pay the debt you voluntarily took? just a thought

Reply(1)
11
Frank Jolliff
3d ago

How about make payments on it. You borrowed the money, pay it back

Reply
10
Related
WSLS

New year, new finances: How to be financially responsible in 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Many people like to set goals to be financially healthy to begin a new year but don’t always follow through with them. 2022 was a hard year financially for many families across Southwest Virginia, as well as across the nation. Inflation is hitting record marks and people are still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison

Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Virginia raises minimum wage in 2023

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Virginians will soon have a little bit more money in their pockets. The minimum wage raises to $12 an hour starting in the new year. While many are happy to see this change, one business is on the fence. Co-owner Michael Laney of The Well Coffee Shop in Tazewell said this change […]
TAZEWELL, VA
WSLS

Virginia’s minimum wage set to increase in 2023

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The New Year brings another minimum wage increase in the Commonwealth. On January 1, the minimum wage will increase from $11 to $12. Last year, it went up by $1.50. Local businesses, like Checkered Pig in Martinsville, said this change will have a big impact. Lisa...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

New year brings elimination of state sales tax on groceries

When he was on the campaign trail, candidate Glenn Youngkin said he wanted to eliminate the grocery tax. After he got elected he was able to persuade members of the General Assembly to get rid of the 1.5% state sales tax on groceries. "There's two pieces to the sales tax,...
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Virginia's reduced grocery sales tax takes effect Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – Virginia will reduce its grocery sales tax rate starting Jan. 1, resulting in a 1% tax on groceries and certain essential personal hygiene products. Virginia will eliminate the 1.5% state retail sales and use tax on food and certain hygiene products, leaving a 1% local option sales tax.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Goodwill invites end-of-year donations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re planning to clear out the clutter and make a fresh start in the New Year, Goodwill is hoping you’ll send donations of clothing and other household items in its direction. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities in...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

2023 could bring long-term mental health solutions to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lawmakers in the commonwealth are getting a head start on their goals and resolutions for the new year. 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) says 2023 needs to be the year of long-term mental health solutions. “This issue is too critical for too many people....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia

The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy