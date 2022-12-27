Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
nbc15.com
Madison Fire responds to dozens of burst pipes over holiday weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is warning about burst pipes due to freezing after responding to dozens of calls over the holiday weekend. “The spike in the calls really occurred on Christmas Day; that’s when we got about 10 calls,” said MFD public information officer Cynthia Schuster. “And it’s affected multiple types of properties, homes, businesses, hotels.”
nbc15.com
Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
nbc15.com
Weekend Events: Ringing in the New Year!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s hard to believe we’re already heading into the final weekend of 2022. As we wrap up the year, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the end of one year and the start of a new one!. Destination Madison’s Rob Gard sat down...
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
Police and bars prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds in downtown Madison
With just a few more days until the big celebrations to ring in the new year, there have been extra efforts put in place throughout downtown Madison to keep people safe.
nbc15.com
Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 with the whole family in the Wisconsin Dells
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are wrapping up the final days of 2022, and if you’re looking for some family-friendly, fun last-minute plans to celebrate the New Year, the Wisconsin Dells has a lot of great options in store this year. While traditionally New Year’s Eve has been seen...
nbc15.com
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie restaurant is temporarily closed after the bitterly cold temperatures caused pipes to burst, flooding the restaurant. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies- Sun Prairie said in a Facebook post that employees received an “unwelcome present” after the holiday weekend. The restaurant said it was working to repair the damage and would be closed Wednesday.
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
nbc15.com
Red Cross calls for increased blood donations following recent snowstorms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is warning Wisconsin residents of potential shortages in blood donations after recent snowstorms caused hundreds of units of bloods to go uncollected. According to the Red Cross, recent storms across the country resulted in approximately 9,000 blood and platelet units going uncollected...
nbc15.com
Carbon monoxide leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of a spike in carbon monoxide levels that forced the evacuation of a large downtown Madison apartment building late Thursday night was still under investigation as firefighters departed the scene several hours later. Firefighters arrived just before 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of...
nbc15.com
Marshall EMS workers say goodbye
MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Marshall Area Emergency Medical Service staff prepared to say goodbye to the community for good as they consolidate with Sun Prairie EMS on Sunday. According to Marshall EMS, about 30 staffers will find work elsewhere because of the switch. Sun Prairie Interim EMS Chief Christopher Garrison...
nbc15.com
‘SafeRide’ offers free drive home from Wisconsin bars; safe ride options for NYE weekend
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin bar and restaurant owners are helping ensure everyone has a safe way to get home from the party this New Year. The Tavern League of Wisconsin offers a free program at participating businesses called SafeRide. Patrons that find themselves unable to drive after having...
nbc15.com
Runner from Madison to race in 127th Boston Marathon in honor of late grandmother
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native and veteran of marathons has been selected to represent ‘Team Red Cross’ at the 2023 Boston Marathon. Dominic Rott will run for the organization during the April race, and he is doing so in memory of his beloved grandmother who tragically passed away this year.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update
PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
nbc15.com
Following Rock River drowning, officials urge caution as temperatures rise
ROCK COUNTY Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials are encouraging people to be safe on the ice as warmer temperatures linger. The warning comes after a recent incident in which a women fell through the ice on the Rock River and drowned. Despite Wisconsin seeing temperatures in the 40s and...
captimes.com
8 Madison area developments to watch in 2023
As many residents in 2022 have noted, Madison continues to build at a rapid pace. New construction is appearing throughout the city and Madison has undergone a big push to add more housing over the past few years. That push will continue in 2023 as some key developments go before...
nbc15.com
Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
