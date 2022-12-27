ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Madison Fire responds to dozens of burst pipes over holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is warning about burst pipes due to freezing after responding to dozens of calls over the holiday weekend. “The spike in the calls really occurred on Christmas Day; that’s when we got about 10 calls,” said MFD public information officer Cynthia Schuster. “And it’s affected multiple types of properties, homes, businesses, hotels.”
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Weekend Events: Ringing in the New Year!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s hard to believe we’re already heading into the final weekend of 2022. As we wrap up the year, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the end of one year and the start of a new one!. Destination Madison’s Rob Gard sat down...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie restaurant is temporarily closed after the bitterly cold temperatures caused pipes to burst, flooding the restaurant. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies- Sun Prairie said in a Facebook post that employees received an “unwelcome present” after the holiday weekend. The restaurant said it was working to repair the damage and would be closed Wednesday.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Red Cross calls for increased blood donations following recent snowstorms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is warning Wisconsin residents of potential shortages in blood donations after recent snowstorms caused hundreds of units of bloods to go uncollected. According to the Red Cross, recent storms across the country resulted in approximately 9,000 blood and platelet units going uncollected...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Carbon monoxide leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of a spike in carbon monoxide levels that forced the evacuation of a large downtown Madison apartment building late Thursday night was still under investigation as firefighters departed the scene several hours later. Firefighters arrived just before 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Marshall EMS workers say goodbye

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Marshall Area Emergency Medical Service staff prepared to say goodbye to the community for good as they consolidate with Sun Prairie EMS on Sunday. According to Marshall EMS, about 30 staffers will find work elsewhere because of the switch. Sun Prairie Interim EMS Chief Christopher Garrison...
MARSHALL, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update

PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
captimes.com

8 Madison area developments to watch in 2023

As many residents in 2022 have noted, Madison continues to build at a rapid pace. New construction is appearing throughout the city and Madison has undergone a big push to add more housing over the past few years. That push will continue in 2023 as some key developments go before...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
STOUGHTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI

