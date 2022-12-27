Read full article on original website
York County man found not guilty in toddler's death
Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, the coroner's office says. The crash happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township. The coroner's office said a 63-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was...
3 Lebanon County fire companies merge into one
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility
Road shut down in Lancaster County following 2-vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29. According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of...
Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating
YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
Repairman crushed to death by machinery at Cecil County Landfill
The Sheriff's Office said a repairman died after being crushed by a piece of heavy machinery at the landfill on Old East Philadelphia Road in Elkton.
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility
Home damaged by fire in York County
Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
Trucker charged in wrong-way crash on turnpike near Berks that killed 2 sisters
An Ohio trucker was intoxicated when he drove an 18-wheeler in the wrong direction on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Reading and Morgantown exchanges, causing a head-on collision that killed two sisters from South America, state police said. The crash happened Dec. 23 about 9:40 p.m. at mile marker 291,...
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
Worker dies after falling into machinery at central Pa. business
An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
Police ask for help in death investigation in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for help as they investigate a man's death. Ephrata police said an officer found 39-year-old Paul Donnelly on the road near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Emergency medical services responded, but Donnelly...
Police looking for truck that allegedly hit, killed woman in York County
Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
Lancaster County fire company prepares final touches for New Year's Eve meal
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — For more than forty years, one Lancaster County firehouse has welcomed members of the community to celebrate the New Year with a well-known German tradition. Kinzer Fire Company, in Paradise Township, will ring in the new year with a New Year's staple- pork and sauerkraut.
