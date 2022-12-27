DECATUR, GA – DeKalb County Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The meeting will be held in person at DeKalb County Public Library Darro C. Willey-Administrative Center, 3560 Kensington Road, Decatur, GA 30032. A live broadcast of the meeting will be streamed over the internet. To receive a link to the livestream, contact weissingera@dekalblibrary.org no later than Monday, Jan. 9 at noon.

DECATUR, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO