Atlanta City Council: Significant legislative items for Tuesday, Jan. 3

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during the Jan. 3 meeting to request that the mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction and the Atlanta Police Department develop a program to provide firearm safety storage, or lock boxes, free of charge to qualifying Atlanta residents to deter accidental shootings and reduce the theft of unsecured firearms and related crimes (22-R-4798).
DeKalb County crews complete repairs at two water main breaks

DECATUR, GA— DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews have completed water main repairs at Greenwood Place and Electric Avenue. Crews are onsite and working to repair water main breaks at the following locations:. Rowland Road,. I-85 and Shallowford. Tucker Industrial Road and Florence Street. Wildcat Road. Rainbow...
GRTA to hold special called board meeting Jan. 5

ATLANTA – The Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) Board will hold a special called board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, 11 a.m., at 245 Peachtree Center Ave., Marquis One, Suite 2300, Atlanta. To view agenda and options to watch remotely, visit https://www.srta.ga.gov/grta/board/. About the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority.
DeKalb County Public Library Board of Trustees to meet Jan. 9

DECATUR, GA – DeKalb County Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The meeting will be held in person at DeKalb County Public Library Darro C. Willey-Administrative Center, 3560 Kensington Road, Decatur, GA 30032. A live broadcast of the meeting will be streamed over the internet. To receive a link to the livestream, contact weissingera@dekalblibrary.org no later than Monday, Jan. 9 at noon.
Rockdale County NAACP announces Jubilee Day Jan. 1

CONYERS, GA—The Rockdale County Branch NAACP will celebrate Jubilee Day on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 1 p.m., Bald Rock Baptist Church, 2284 Old Covington Rd., NE, Conyers. The Jubilee Day program, presented every year by the NAACP, commemorates Jan. 1, 1863 as the date President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation declareing “that all persons held as slaves within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”
