Cody, WY

8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MSNBC

Nevada’s newest (and least qualified) judge is an alarming teachable moment

Typically, being qualified for a job is key to actually obtaining that job. This is not true for former Las Vegas City Council member and state Assembly member-turned-soon-to-be-Judge Michele Fiore. Fiore, who just lost her bid to become Nevada’s treasurer, has never practiced law. Indeed, it’s rare to serve as a judge when one has not even attended law school. But more troubling is that Fiore has been the subject of at least one federal investigation and civil suit, has bragged about breaking the state law when she was a member of the state Assembly and previously suggested that law enforcement officers opt not to follow the law. She also appears to seriously lack what the American Bar Association refers to as “judicial temperament.”
NEVADA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Sheriff turned Gov. Joe Lombardo wants to crack down on Nevada crime

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, unseated the incumbent governor of Nevada, Democrat Steve Sisolak. He won by about a percentage point in November. Lombardo is a veteran. He served in the Army, the National Guard and the Army Reserve. He began his law enforcement career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department before being elected sheriff.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Woman found dead in car parked at Albertsons

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were dispatched to the parking lot of Albertsons for what was reported to be a dead person inside of a vehicle on Friday afternoon Dec. 23. Pahrump residents Pat and Curtis Watson made the grim discovery while going shopping at Albertsons at approximately...
PAHRUMP, NV
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Elk Hunt Involving Nina Webber Called “A Massacre, Not a Hunt”

More details are emerging about an unsafe hunting incident that took place near Wapiti on the 3600 block of the North Fork Highway in the early morning hours of November 30th, 2022. The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Game and Fish responded to the scene after receiving reports of...
WAPITI, WY

