Retiring rodeo clown hits mega jackpot at Horseshoe Las Vegas
Reeves, a former rodeo clown in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, hit the jackpot on his last day in town. He plans on retiring and enjoying his winnings with his family.
New Mexico couple killed in Las Vegas, Nevada, crash
One died on scene; one at the hospital.
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Fox5 KVVU
Glittering Lights cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘out of abundance of caution’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Expected “upcoming weather events” has led to Glittering Lights canceling its New Year’s Eve fireworks show. According to organizers, “out of an abundance of caution” the event’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been canceled. Glittering Lights provided...
Trash piles as visitors travel to Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon areas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The winter weather in the Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon areas means plenty of visitors, congested roads and a lot of trash left behind by visitors. Plastic bags, food containers, and even broken sleds are many of the things left behind on Lee Canyon. Despite popular belief, the trash doesn’t go […]
Washington murder suspects arrested after chase from North Las Vegas to Mesquite
Two people wanted for murder in Lacey, Washington were arrested a few miles outside of Mesquite, Nevada on Friday afternoon after a police pursuit that began in North Las Vegas.
MSNBC
Nevada’s newest (and least qualified) judge is an alarming teachable moment
Typically, being qualified for a job is key to actually obtaining that job. This is not true for former Las Vegas City Council member and state Assembly member-turned-soon-to-be-Judge Michele Fiore. Fiore, who just lost her bid to become Nevada’s treasurer, has never practiced law. Indeed, it’s rare to serve as a judge when one has not even attended law school. But more troubling is that Fiore has been the subject of at least one federal investigation and civil suit, has bragged about breaking the state law when she was a member of the state Assembly and previously suggested that law enforcement officers opt not to follow the law. She also appears to seriously lack what the American Bar Association refers to as “judicial temperament.”
straightarrownews.com
Sheriff turned Gov. Joe Lombardo wants to crack down on Nevada crime
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, unseated the incumbent governor of Nevada, Democrat Steve Sisolak. He won by about a percentage point in November. Lombardo is a veteran. He served in the Army, the National Guard and the Army Reserve. He began his law enforcement career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department before being elected sheriff.
Fox5 KVVU
85-year-old Pahrump man accused of leaving dog to die at dump; poisoning another
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 85-year-old man is accused of leaving a dog to die at at the Nye County dump and poisoning a second dog with anti-freeze. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the first dog was found “severely dehydrated and barely alive” at the “dead animal pit” at the dump in Pahrump.
pvtimes.com
Woman found dead in car parked at Albertsons
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were dispatched to the parking lot of Albertsons for what was reported to be a dead person inside of a vehicle on Friday afternoon Dec. 23. Pahrump residents Pat and Curtis Watson made the grim discovery while going shopping at Albertsons at approximately...
963kklz.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
pvtimes.com
‘We don’t need it here’: Nye officials block affordable housing project at Blagg and Basin
Planning officials have again denied a proposal to develop affordable housing near the intersection of Blagg Road and Basin Avenue, with some saying they feared the type of tenants it would attract. Frederick Melms, an attorney for the developers told the Pahrump Regional Planning Commission this week that the federal...
mybighornbasin.com
Elk Hunt Involving Nina Webber Called “A Massacre, Not a Hunt”
More details are emerging about an unsafe hunting incident that took place near Wapiti on the 3600 block of the North Fork Highway in the early morning hours of November 30th, 2022. The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Game and Fish responded to the scene after receiving reports of...
Las Vegas police release more photos of casino robbery suspect as search continues 1 month later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released additional photos Wednesday morning of a suspect accused of robbing a Las Vegas valley casino as their search continues one month after the crime was committed. The suspect is accused of robbing the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino on Nov. 16 around 6:30 p.m. and threatening to kill a […]
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
