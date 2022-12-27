ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

WTVC

At least 20 apartments damaged after fire on Mountain Creek Road

At least 20 apartments damaged after fire on Mountain Creek Road. Chattanooga, Tenn. — A large apartment fire sparked a second alarm response from the Chattanooga Fire Department early Saturday morning and damaged multiple units. According to a release from the Chattanooga Fire Department crews were called to the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday

DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Suspect Killed in Chattanooga Police Chase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A high speed police chase came to a violent end in downtown Chattanooga this morning. “Cars were driving past and I’m like, “What’s going on?””, a woman who goes by E.R. said. A suspect, who has been identified as 26 year old...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Koko the Christmas Miracle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Montlake Community came together this past weekend to create a Christmas miracle. Neighbors and strangers alike banded together through sharing Facebook posts, phone calls, and constant emailing to try to find Koko, a small white dog who had been missing for almost three days.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Chattanooga

UPDATED 12/29/22 at 4:50p ET: The deceased individual has been identified as Damean Alexander Jones (DOB 10/05/1996) of Chattanooga. At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Chattanooga. Preliminary information indicates...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WXIA 11 Alive

Teacher, husband killed in Christmas Day crash in Tennessee

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives of the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
dadecountysentinel.com

Alpaca Farm, Boutique, and Coffee Bar Opens in Wildwood

Rosie Mae’s Alpaca Farm is one recent addition to Wildwood, Ga. The business is a fulfillment of Max and Maegan Lewis’ dreams, but their eldest daughter, Rosalie Mae, also played a significant part in the journey. Several years ago, the Lewis family visited an alpaca farm in Trion,...
WILDWOOD, GA
WDEF

Conley arraigned in Bradley County Court

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — 42-year-old Patricke Conley, the man charged with several criminal vehicular charges on Christmas, was arraigned in court today. Conley entered a not-guilty plea Thursday afternoon and is accused of causing a deadly Christmas day crash that killed a Walker Valley teacher and her husband.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
CLEVELAND, TN

