USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
WTVC
At least 20 apartments damaged after fire on Mountain Creek Road
At least 20 apartments damaged after fire on Mountain Creek Road. Chattanooga, Tenn. — A large apartment fire sparked a second alarm response from the Chattanooga Fire Department early Saturday morning and damaged multiple units. According to a release from the Chattanooga Fire Department crews were called to the...
WTVC
Home burns on Missionary Ridge in East Ridge Friday evening
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A relative tells us a home on Missionary Ridge is a total loss to fire Friday evening. We are working to learn more details. The fire broke out at the home on the 300 block of East View Drive shortly before dark. A relative tells...
WTVC
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
Suspect dead, deputy injured after shootout in downtown Chattanooga
A suspect was killed Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and shooting one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told ABC affiliate WTVC.
WDEF
Suspect Killed in Chattanooga Police Chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A high speed police chase came to a violent end in downtown Chattanooga this morning. “Cars were driving past and I’m like, “What’s going on?””, a woman who goes by E.R. said. A suspect, who has been identified as 26 year old...
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
WTVC
Recognize them? Cameras capture Christmas Eve car burglar in the act in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Walker County authorities need your help identifying a car burglar caught in the act on surveillance camera on Christmas Eve. This happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning at the At Your Service Auto Repair shop on Park City Road, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
fox17.com
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. EARLIER:. A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Georgia ended with the suspect shot dead in downtown Chattanooga, according...
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
WDEF
Koko the Christmas Miracle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Montlake Community came together this past weekend to create a Christmas miracle. Neighbors and strangers alike banded together through sharing Facebook posts, phone calls, and constant emailing to try to find Koko, a small white dog who had been missing for almost three days.
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Chattanooga
UPDATED 12/29/22 at 4:50p ET: The deceased individual has been identified as Damean Alexander Jones (DOB 10/05/1996) of Chattanooga. At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Chattanooga. Preliminary information indicates...
WTVC
Two fires on Wednesday in Sequatchie County add to long list of blazes during cold snap
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two fires in Sequatchie County on Wednesday added to a long list of fires first responders had to fight during Christmas holiday cold snap. The Dunlap Fire Department responded to two mutual aid requests on Wednesday. At 6:19 a.m. local time, Dunlap firefighters responded to...
WTVC
Cleveland 3-year-old died of 'self-inflicted gunshot' Thursday, dispatcher audio indicates
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained police scanner traffic via Broadcastify of this tragic incident. Dispatchers can be heard saying 'it's gonna be a 3-year-old that shot himself,' and describing it as a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound.'. As the shooting sent shockwaves through the close-knit Cleveland neighborhood a day...
WBIR
Railroad crossing open after derailment
Hamilton County railroad crossing is back open after a trail derailment. Officials are warning drivers to be careful in that area as they continue to make repairs.
WXIA 11 Alive
Teacher, husband killed in Christmas Day crash in Tennessee
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives of the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
dadecountysentinel.com
Alpaca Farm, Boutique, and Coffee Bar Opens in Wildwood
Rosie Mae’s Alpaca Farm is one recent addition to Wildwood, Ga. The business is a fulfillment of Max and Maegan Lewis’ dreams, but their eldest daughter, Rosalie Mae, also played a significant part in the journey. Several years ago, the Lewis family visited an alpaca farm in Trion,...
WDEF
Conley arraigned in Bradley County Court
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — 42-year-old Patricke Conley, the man charged with several criminal vehicular charges on Christmas, was arraigned in court today. Conley entered a not-guilty plea Thursday afternoon and is accused of causing a deadly Christmas day crash that killed a Walker Valley teacher and her husband.
WDEF
Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
WDEF
Two Dead after Crash on Shallowford Road; Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- There is a tragic update to the two vehicle crash that occurred on the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection of Shepard and Noah Reid Roads. Chattanooga Police have confirmed that two passengers, one in each car; have died because of the injuries they sustained...
