live5news.com

Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after settling a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple people, companies and the state Department of Corrections. The lawsuit, which included wrongful death and medical malpractice, was filed in 2019 on behalf...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Local state rep. prefiles bill to ban certain semiautomatic weapons

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry state representative has prefiled a bill that looks to ban buying and selling certain semiautomatic weapons across the state. This latest effort will be the fourth time State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston County, has submitted the bill to the statehouse. Despite it never passing through subcommittee the first three times, Gilliard says he’s optimistic he will receive additional bipartisan support to potentially get this bill to a vote.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
SWANSEA, SC
WRDW-TV

S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

SC Firefighters’ Association hires Jamie Helms as new Deputy Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association announced the hiring of Jamie Helms as Deputy Director. Helmes more recently served as the Association’s 2nd Vice President and previously held the title of Assistant Chief at the Columbia Fire Department before departing in 1988. He graduated...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

DSS to end SNAP emergency allotments in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month. The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. “January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WJCL

Kemp, McMaster request end to COVID-19 health emergency declaration

Ga. — Govs. Henry McMaster and Brian Kemp are joining 23 other Republican governors in asking President Joe Biden to end a COVID-19 emergency declaration. In a letter sent to the president, they're urging him to allow the federal public health emergency to expire this April. The emergency...
GEORGIA STATE
thecarrollnews.com

HPD arrests scammers from S.C.

Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
HILLSVILLE, VA
wpde.com

SLED experiencing backlog of Concealed Weapons Permits; here's why

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands are exercising their 2nd Amendment rights, however, newly released data from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) shows there is a backlog in processing new Concealed Weapons Permits. SLED said ever since Gov. Henry McMaster signed Bill 3094 in 2021, which not...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

