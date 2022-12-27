Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Prosecutors push for alleged financial crimes as evidence, ask for exclusions in Murdaugh trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the holiday season, the state continues to file documents in the trial against Alex Murdaugh. The start date for the trial against the disbarred Lowcountry lawyer is rapidly approaching, with just 25 days left until Jan. 23. Prosecutors filed two new motions as well as...
State senator’s pre-filed bill would require South Carolina school districts to livestream board meetings
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pre-filed bill in the South Carolina Legislature would require school districts in the state to provide a livestream broadcast of their board meetings. The bill filed by District 28 state Sen. Greg Hembree says that if livestreaming is not an option then the district must make a clear audio […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
live5news.com
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after settling a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple people, companies and the state Department of Corrections. The lawsuit, which included wrongful death and medical malpractice, was filed in 2019 on behalf...
live5news.com
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
live5news.com
Local state rep. prefiles bill to ban certain semiautomatic weapons
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry state representative has prefiled a bill that looks to ban buying and selling certain semiautomatic weapons across the state. This latest effort will be the fourth time State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston County, has submitted the bill to the statehouse. Despite it never passing through subcommittee the first three times, Gilliard says he’s optimistic he will receive additional bipartisan support to potentially get this bill to a vote.
WYFF4.com
Demand for Concealed Weapons Permits remains high as SLED works to process thousands of applications
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are more than 5 million people in South Carolina. Of that 5 million, more than 478,000 have a concealed weapons permit and demand is still going up. The interest in getting a concealed weapon permit or CWP skyrocketed after Governor Henry McMaster passed the South Carolina Open Carry with Training Act in August 2021.
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
WRDW-TV
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
CCSO seeking help in solving Dec. 2016 homicide in McClellanville
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in solving a 2016 murder case. Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information about the murder of Jermaine Frasier (45), who was shot and killed on December 29, 2016, on Burgin Road. CCSO said Frasier was ambushed by an assailant who […]
abccolumbia.com
SC Firefighters’ Association hires Jamie Helms as new Deputy Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association announced the hiring of Jamie Helms as Deputy Director. Helmes more recently served as the Association’s 2nd Vice President and previously held the title of Assistant Chief at the Columbia Fire Department before departing in 1988. He graduated...
DSS to end SNAP emergency allotments in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month. The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. “January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture […]
WJCL
Kemp, McMaster request end to COVID-19 health emergency declaration
Ga. — Govs. Henry McMaster and Brian Kemp are joining 23 other Republican governors in asking President Joe Biden to end a COVID-19 emergency declaration. In a letter sent to the president, they're urging him to allow the federal public health emergency to expire this April. The emergency...
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
WYFF4.com
DMV offices in South Carolina reopen after closing because of network outage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 8 a.m. Thursday update from SCDMV website:. "Branch offices across the state will open at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, as normal. Thank you for your patience during Wednesday’s outage, and we look forward to serving you." 7 a.m. Thursday update:. The DMV website...
wpde.com
'It's government overreach:' Boat speeding law changes could wreck SC charter industry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Atlantic right whale is a sight to behold...if you're lucky enough too. "I've seen one northern white whale," boater Englis Glover said. "I saw her with a calf. It was absolutely beautiful." Glover has spent 25 years on the waters off the...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Direct one-time $800 South Carolina check to be sent in one day
South Carolina taxpayers are set to receive a direct tax rebate worth up to $800 in one day. All taxpayers who filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms before the Oct. 17 deadline are eligible and should receive their payment by New Year's Eve, the South Carolina Department of Revenue wrote. Married couples who filed jointly will only receive one rebate.
South Carolina witness reports military helicopter following orange light
Military helicopter.Photo byDON JACKSON-WYATTonUnsplash. A South Carolina witness at Ridgeland reported watching a military helicopter following a solid orange light at about 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wpde.com
SLED experiencing backlog of Concealed Weapons Permits; here's why
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands are exercising their 2nd Amendment rights, however, newly released data from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) shows there is a backlog in processing new Concealed Weapons Permits. SLED said ever since Gov. Henry McMaster signed Bill 3094 in 2021, which not...
blufftontoday.com
SC pension fund debt now $27.5 billion: Here's what SC policymakers may consider in 2023
South Carolina ended the last fiscal year with a plethora of funds and an annual financial report that shows that though the state's improved its financing of key state agencies, it still has more bills to pay than cash to pay for them. Earlier this year, the Greenville News reported...
Comments / 1