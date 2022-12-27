OKC Police Identify Man Killed After Allegedly Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Home
The man who was shot and killed after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails into an apartment near Northwest 122nd and Council has been identified by Oklahoma City Police.
Oklahoma City police said, Dione Prince, was shot by someone in the complex just after he threw the last cocktail on December 20th. Officers said he drove away but crashed near Hefner and Rockwell where he died. So far, no arrests have been made.
