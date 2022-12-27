PHOENIX, Ariz. (WNEM) – A rhino at an Arizona zoo predicted victory for the Michigan Wolverines when they face the TCU Horned Frogs for a big game on Saturday. Saturday, Dec. 31 is the Fiesta Bowl, and the end of the season for both the U of M and TCU teams is on the line. If the Wolverines win this game, they have a shot of becoming national champions for the first time since 1997.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO