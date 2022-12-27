Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
MLive.com
‘A lineman in a QB’s body’: TCU’s Max Duggan presents problem for Michigan
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TCU’s Max Duggan is 100 pounds lighter than the typical offensive lineman and has been a quarterback his entire football career. But don’t let those minor details confuse you. “Our offensive line coach said that he’s an offensive lineman in a quarterback’s body. And that’s...
MLive.com
Three players ejected after bench-clearing fight during Pistons-Magic game
DETROIT -- An ugly scene took place at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night during the Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic game, which resulted in benches being cleared, and several players being ejected. Late into the second quarter, Orlando’s Moritz Wagner hip-checked Pistons guard Killian Hayes into Detroit’s bench, as both were...
MLive.com
Rhinoceros picks Michigan to beat TCU, which could be bad sign for Wolverines
PHOENIX -- Chutti built the suspense, walking the perimeter of his habitat, surveying the crowd, and taking a dip in the pool. After nearly three minutes, he emerged from the water and nudged a large cardboard box painted maize and blue with a block ‘M,’ representing Michigan’s football team. Ignoring the TCU box, Chutti, an 8-year-old greater one-horned rhinoceros, gave the Michigan box a hearty sniff and looked up at a group of reporters at the Phoenix Zoo. He…smiled? The pick was in.
MLive.com
Lions DC Aaron Glenn doesn’t regret scheme choices against Panthers
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions didn’t do much right defending the run in Carolina. They didn’t fit gaps well, they didn’t tackle well, they didn’t execute assignments well. That’s not a great combination, nor were the results. The Panthers pummeled Detroit for 320 rushing...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions shutting down Quintez Cephus for season, DeShon Elliott day-to-day
ALLEN PARK -- Quintez Cephus is done for the season. At this point, it’s fair to wonder whether he’s done in Detroit. Cephus has been on injured reserve because of a foot injury he suffered in the first month of the season. He was activated for practice three weeks ago, but the Detroit Lions still have not seen enough to activate him. With the deadline for his activation arriving this week, Detroit has elected to shut him down for the year.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Killian Hayes suspended 3 games for on-court incident in Pistons-Magic game
Detroit Pistons guards Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo will serve a three-game and one-game suspension, respectively, stemming from the incident that took place on Wednesday during the Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic game at Little Caesars Arena. Orlando’s Moritz Wagner will serve a two-game suspension for his involvement. Former Pistons’ great,...
MLive.com
Make your NFL Week 17 picks against the spread for a chance at $50
Watching football is always more fun when there’s something riding on the outcome, so we’re excited to bring you the MLive.com Pro Picks Challenge! Each week, you’ll choose each NFL game against the point spread with the tiebreaker being the combined score of the Monday Night Football game. The person that picks the most games correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that picks the most games right cumulatively for the season! (And it’s not too late to get in on that action.)
MLive.com
Kerby Joseph, Josh Reynolds return to Lions practice; still no Frank Ragnow
ALLEN PARK -- Kerby Joseph has returned to a Detroit Lions defense that badly needs him on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The rookie safety has played well this season, but has been dealing with a back injury since the loss in Carolina over the weekend. With fellow safeties Tracy Walker (Achilles) and DeShon Elliott (shoulder) also out with injuries, Detroit is razor-thin at the position heading into a game against Justin Fields and that top-ranked rushing attack.
MLive.com
Lions RB Justin Jackson tweaks hip; DeShon Elliott, Kayode Awosika ruled out
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions haven’t run the football well in weeks. Now they’re dealing with another injury at running back after Justin Jackson was limited by a hip issue at practice on Friday. He’s officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday against Chicago. With...
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Struggling Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu perhaps arriving at career crossroads vs Chicago
ALLEN PARK -- Ifeatu Melifonwu has arrived at something of a crossroads. The Detroit Lions (7-8) have a must-win game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. They also will be without one starting safety (Tracy Walker) and are expected to be without another (DeShon Elliott), while yet another (Kerby Joseph) has been limited/out all week with a back injury. All of which has thrust the struggling second-year defensive back into a starting role for a game Detroit has to win -- and the terrific running quarterback Justin Fields staring back at him from across the line of scrimmage.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Roster, lineup decisions loom as Red Wings get healthier up front
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will get an infusion of forward depth next week with the return of Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri and shortly after that when Filip Zadina is cleared to play. Roster and lineup decisions loom. They might be difficult choices given how well some...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Jake Walman does the Griddy to celebrate gritty Red Wings win
The Detroit Red Wings did something Wednesday that they hadn’t accomplished in 38 years. And to celebrate, Jake Walman did a dance. Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime to cap an epic comeback as the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 at PPG Paints Arena. Detroit trailed 4-0...
