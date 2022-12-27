Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Paris Johnson Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Ohio State OT
— Very good athletic ability with light feet, fluid movement skills and the ability to retain his balance and recover out of compromising positions. — Proficient run-blocker with the footwork and leverage to consistently fit, control, steer and sustain blocks while being a weapon on the move off of combo blocks, cut-offs and screens.
Bleacher Report
O'Cyrus Torrence NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Florida IOL
— Massive frame and build with good length and a wide base to engulf defenders. — Very good play strength to reestablish the line of scrimmage in the run game and anchor in pass-protection. — Excels in the power-run game, uprooting defensive tackles on down blocks and double-teams as the...
Bleacher Report
Jaquelin Roy NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for LSU DL
— Get-off gets better/faster as the game goes along. — Gets his hands up quickly against the run and has plenty of strength at the point of attack to get extension and lock out offensive linemen. — Takes on blocks with a wide base when he isn't slanting. Is hard...
Bleacher Report
Michael Mayer NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Notre Dame TE
— Great size. Tall, well-built frame for a traditional Y tight end. — Elite ball tracking and hands. Not a body catcher; does well to locate and fight for the ball. — Elite strength as a pass-catcher. Boxes defenders out regularly. — Smooth yet physical route-runner. Excels in the range...
Bleacher Report
Christopher Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Georgia S
— Versatile player who can play at multiple levels of the defense, from deep center field down to the slot. — Downhill player with quick reaction to the run game. Full-speed player who closes ground quickly with good angles. — Physical tackler who is willing to strike anyone with the...
Bleacher Report
Trenton Simpson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Clemson LB
– Impressive athlete with good change of direction and fluid hips. Can mirror and match against running backs and tight ends in man coverage. – Uses his hands well to help stay in phase when playing man coverage or get reroutes when playing underneath in zone coverage. – Has the...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured
The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
Bleacher Report
Eyabi Okie NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan Edge
– Impressive get-off with his quick reaction to the snap and good acceleration off the line of scrimmage; he can put pressure on offensive tackles vertically as a pass-rusher. – Uses head/shoulder fakes during the stem phase of a rush to help set up his moves. – He has the...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Week 17 got underway on Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans battled in the Thursday Night Football finale. Tennessee might have set a few fantasy managers back by sitting several starters, including star running back Derrick Henry. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was also inactive for the...
Bleacher Report
Report: NJ Suspends Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees' PointsBet Partnership
The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has shut down betting on Monday's Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU because of Drew Brees' prior business relationship with sportsbook PointsBet, according to a report from David Purdum of ESPN. While regulators only noted that "an individual associated with Purdue Football team"...
Bleacher Report
Bijan Robinson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Texas RB
— Great size. Thick, muscled-up frame capable of taking a full workload of touches. — Elite acceleration with good top speed. Can go zero to 100 in an instant and has nice breakaway ability. — Very good stop/start explosiveness for his size. Can cut and redirect, even through contact, with...
Bleacher Report
Clark Phillips III NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Utah CB
— Fluid player with loose hips. Shows very good twitch to get out of breaks and drive on receivers. Has the speed and movement skills to run with receivers downfield. — Shows good instinct in both the run and pass game. Very good vision in zone. Sees the threats in his area and reacts with anticipation.
Bleacher Report
Cam Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for South Carolina CB
— Has very good length. Bends well while staying low in stance. — Shows a smooth and controlled pedal with fluid hips to flip and run. — Has very good reaction out of breaks with great closing speed when the ball is in the air. — Gets his head around...
Bleacher Report
Peter Skoronski NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Northwestern OT
— Consistently times the snap and explodes out of his stance to gain proper depth and spacing in his pass set and beat rushers to the spot. — Very good foot quickness with fluid and balanced footwork to mirror and expand his landmarks against wider alignments while redirecting smoothly to cover up counters inside.
Bleacher Report
Quentin Johnston NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for TCU WR
— Great size. Tall, fairly thick frame. Elite arm length as well. — Very good build-up speed. Threatening on deep routes. — Great contested catch ability in the air. Has the frame to outmuscle defensive backs and tracks the ball well. — Good, smooth route running and mobility for a...
Bleacher Report
Top NFL Contenders Most Likely to Suffer an Early Playoff Exit
The ugly truth of every NFL campaign is that regular-season success never guarantees a thing in the playoffs. Only one franchise will realize its Super Bowl dreams. The other 13 postseason qualifiers will enter the offseason empty-handed, and several of those teams will be especially disappointed to have missed—perhaps even feel they wasted—a chance at a title.
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Alabama QB
— Above-average athleticism and explosiveness. Twitchy yet smooth in the pocket. Dangerous scrambler. — Flexible mechanics. Finds ways to get the ball out comfortably no matter the angle. — Good accuracy, especially in rhythm. Leads receivers well. Flashes ability to throw away from coverage and defenders. — Fearless under pressure...
Bleacher Report
Jack Campbell NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Iowa LB
— Quick to key and diagnose zone versus gap runs to put himself in a good position to make plays. — Comes downhill in a hurry to fill his gap on the front side of gap runs. Takes good angles in pursuit against stretch runs or outside zone. — Physical...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Week 17 Scenarios, Standings and Predictions
Two Week 17 games could shift the entire dynamic of the AFC playoff picture. The Buffalo Bills will put their No. 1 spot in the conference on the line against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Buffalo must keep winning to hold on to home-field advantage. Cincinnati is playing for...
Comments / 0