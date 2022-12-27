Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Joe Burrow is like a venomous snake’: Bengals star gets eye-opening review from Ex-QB
Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has had a phenomenal season, helping lead his team to a playoff berth. As the Bengals look to lock up the AFC North, Burrow received a venomous compassion from a former NFL QB. Burrow currently has the second highest MVP odds (+600) on FanDuel....
WCPO
Meet Chase, a baby named after Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase following Cincinnati's Super Bowl run
MORROW, Ohio — A recent survey asked Ohio parents which state sports star they'd most likely name their newborn after. Two Bengals make the top 10. But even before this survey come out, a Morrow couple says they wanted their third child to be a reminder of the Bengals season of a lifetime.
Bleacher Report
Top NFL Contenders Most Likely to Suffer an Early Playoff Exit
The ugly truth of every NFL campaign is that regular-season success never guarantees a thing in the playoffs. Only one franchise will realize its Super Bowl dreams. The other 13 postseason qualifiers will enter the offseason empty-handed, and several of those teams will be especially disappointed to have missed—perhaps even feel they wasted—a chance at a title.
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
Bleacher Report
Peyton Manning Says He Isn't Interested in Coaching After Broncos Fired Hackett
Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos the last time they made the playoffs, but he won't be returning to the team as a head coach to save them. Speaking to Adam Glyn (h/t TMZ Sports), Manning was asked about the possibility he would move into the coaching ranks with the Broncos after Nathaniel Hackett was fired.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Didn't Trigger Concussion Protocol, per Investigation
A joint investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not show any signs that would have triggered the league's concussion protocol in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL and NFLPA...
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Players on Defense Ending 2022 Season on an Unexpected Hot Streak
No matter whether a team is destined for the NFL playoffs or hurtling toward the offseason, it's exciting to watch an unexpected breakout player emerge. Earlier in the week, we highlighted six offensive players on a late-season hot streak. Now, it's the defense's turn. While each choice is subjective, the...
Bleacher Report
Report: NJ Suspends Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees' PointsBet Partnership
The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has shut down betting on Monday's Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU because of Drew Brees' prior business relationship with sportsbook PointsBet, according to a report from David Purdum of ESPN. While regulators only noted that "an individual associated with Purdue Football team"...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports
Week 17 got started on Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys outlasting the Tennessee Titans in the TNF finale. It wasn't exactly a stellar game for managers in their fantasy championships, as standouts Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry both sat out. This is the unfortunate reality of Week 17 in...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Week 17 got underway on Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans battled in the Thursday Night Football finale. Tennessee might have set a few fantasy managers back by sitting several starters, including star running back Derrick Henry. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was also inactive for the...
Bleacher Report
Yannick Ngakoue Placed on Colts' Injured Reserve With Throat Injury
The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on season-ending injured reserve Saturday because of a throat injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Boyd noted that Ngakoue suffered the injury during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, Ngakoue was a late addition to the Colts' injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
This year, a few rookies will help fantasy football managers win leagues. One quarterback has emerged with consistent production over the past month and a wide receiver has peaked just in time for the championship round. Meanwhile, a preseason standout may have a chance to come up big in the clutch.
Bleacher Report
Justin Jefferson Defends Kirk Cousins amid Backlash, Says Vikings QB Is MVP Candidate
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson took issue with the criticism that's been directed toward teammate Kirk Cousins. Jefferson said Thursday that "his numbers are right with y'all's MVP candidates":. In addition to being the starting quarterback of a team that's 12-3, Cousins is fifth in the NFL in passing yards...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured
The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
Bleacher Report
Michael Mayer NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Notre Dame TE
— Great size. Tall, well-built frame for a traditional Y tight end. — Elite ball tracking and hands. Not a body catcher; does well to locate and fight for the ball. — Elite strength as a pass-catcher. Boxes defenders out regularly. — Smooth yet physical route-runner. Excels in the range...
Bleacher Report
C.J. Stroud NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Ohio State QB
— Above-average athlete; good speed, quick twitch to get out of the pocket. — Very good arm strength when clean; comfortably throws from the far hash and into tight windows down the middle. — Quick, flexible throwing motion. — Excellent accuracy when clean; consistent placement with incredible flashes of touch...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Russell Wilson: 'I Wish I Could Have Played Better' for Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos are still reeling from Monday's firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and quarterback Russell Wilson shared his sentiments while speaking to the media on Wednesday. The nine-time Pro Bowler acknowledged that he hasn't done his part this season, and he shouldered some of the blame for the...
Bleacher Report
Mike Morris NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan DL
– Great size and strength for an NFL defensive end, and he has some pop in his hands to lock out offensive tackles one-on-one. Solid hand placement when taking on blocks too. – Physical at the point of attack and sets the edge pretty easily with his upper-body strength. –...
Bleacher Report
Bryan Bresee NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Clemson DL
— Good size for an NFL defensive tackle and doesn't carry much bad weight. — Quick reaction to the snap and has good acceleration off the ball, especially on passing downs. — When working finesse moves as a pass-rusher, he has impressive use of hands to clear the offensive lineman's...
Comments / 0