The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Top NFL Contenders Most Likely to Suffer an Early Playoff Exit

The ugly truth of every NFL campaign is that regular-season success never guarantees a thing in the playoffs. Only one franchise will realize its Super Bowl dreams. The other 13 postseason qualifiers will enter the offseason empty-handed, and several of those teams will be especially disappointed to have missed—perhaps even feel they wasted—a chance at a title.
Tri-City Herald

Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why

QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Peyton Manning Says He Isn't Interested in Coaching After Broncos Fired Hackett

Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos the last time they made the playoffs, but he won't be returning to the team as a head coach to save them. Speaking to Adam Glyn (h/t TMZ Sports), Manning was asked about the possibility he would move into the coaching ranks with the Broncos after Nathaniel Hackett was fired.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Didn't Trigger Concussion Protocol, per Investigation

A joint investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not show any signs that would have triggered the league's concussion protocol in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL and NFLPA...
Bleacher Report

6 NFL Players on Defense Ending 2022 Season on an Unexpected Hot Streak

No matter whether a team is destined for the NFL playoffs or hurtling toward the offseason, it's exciting to watch an unexpected breakout player emerge. Earlier in the week, we highlighted six offensive players on a late-season hot streak. Now, it's the defense's turn. While each choice is subjective, the...
Bleacher Report

Report: NJ Suspends Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees' PointsBet Partnership

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has shut down betting on Monday's Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU because of Drew Brees' prior business relationship with sportsbook PointsBet, according to a report from David Purdum of ESPN. While regulators only noted that "an individual associated with Purdue Football team"...
Bleacher Report

Yannick Ngakoue Placed on Colts' Injured Reserve With Throat Injury

The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on season-ending injured reserve Saturday because of a throat injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Boyd noted that Ngakoue suffered the injury during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, Ngakoue was a late addition to the Colts' injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

This year, a few rookies will help fantasy football managers win leagues. One quarterback has emerged with consistent production over the past month and a wide receiver has peaked just in time for the championship round. Meanwhile, a preseason standout may have a chance to come up big in the clutch.
Bleacher Report

Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured

The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Michael Mayer NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Notre Dame TE

— Great size. Tall, well-built frame for a traditional Y tight end. — Elite ball tracking and hands. Not a body catcher; does well to locate and fight for the ball. — Elite strength as a pass-catcher. Boxes defenders out regularly. — Smooth yet physical route-runner. Excels in the range...
Bleacher Report

C.J. Stroud NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Ohio State QB

— Above-average athlete; good speed, quick twitch to get out of the pocket. — Very good arm strength when clean; comfortably throws from the far hash and into tight windows down the middle. — Quick, flexible throwing motion. — Excellent accuracy when clean; consistent placement with incredible flashes of touch...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Mike Morris NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan DL

– Great size and strength for an NFL defensive end, and he has some pop in his hands to lock out offensive tackles one-on-one. Solid hand placement when taking on blocks too. – Physical at the point of attack and sets the edge pretty easily with his upper-body strength. –...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bleacher Report

Bryan Bresee NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Clemson DL

— Good size for an NFL defensive tackle and doesn't carry much bad weight. — Quick reaction to the snap and has good acceleration off the ball, especially on passing downs. — When working finesse moves as a pass-rusher, he has impressive use of hands to clear the offensive lineman's...

