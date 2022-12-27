Read full article on original website
Ryan Seacrest Says CNN Axing Alcohol During New Year's Eve Broadcast Is a 'Good Idea'
“I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air,” Seacrest joked about New Year's Eve Live hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen 2023 is right around the corner and Ryan Seacrest is ready to ring in the new year sans alcohol. In November, Variety reported that CNN was cutting down on drinking both on and off-camera during its New Year's Eve programming. Seacrest, the longtime host of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, told EW that he commends the...
'Watch What Happens Live' Host Andy Cohen Hints James Corden 'Ripped Off' His Talk Show 'Defining' Set
It looks like Andy Cohen has a bit of a bone to pick with James Corden! The Watch What Happens Live host opened up on how he's never felt truly a part of the "group" when it comes to late night talk show hosts, and which key part of his set he feels the Carpool Karaoke personality blatantly ripped off. "I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late night talk show is," the Bravo alum revealed on the "Table...
Ryan Seacrest Applauds CNN’s Reduced-Alcohol NYE Broadcast One Year After Andy Cohen Diss
Watch: Andy Cohen "Regrets" Dissing Ryan Seacrest on NYE. Ryan Seacrest is raising a glass toward keepings things sober. The media personality weighed in on CNN's decision to reduce alcohol consumption during the network's annual New Year's Eve broadcast, which has made waves for its booze-induced memorable moments. This includes last year when co-host Andy Cohen dissed Seacrest—who hosts Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC—while on air.
Andy Cohen Clarifies His Drinking Plans For CNN's New Year's Eve Broadcast
Watch: Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Less Boozy NYE After Andy Cohen Diss. UPDATE: Despite previously stating he and Anderson Cooper would continue their on-air boozy festvities on CNN's New Year's Eve special this year, Andy Cohen confirmed on Dec. 29 that neither he nor his co-host will be enjoying drinks on-air this weekend.
After Andy Cohen's drunken dig, Ryan Seacrest is all for CNN's sobered-up New Year's show
Ryan Seacrest commended CNN for cutting down on drinking during its annual New Year's Eve coverage. "I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air," he said.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss cause of death revealed following autopsy
An autopsy has reportedly confirmed that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The beloved “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Wednesday after he missed his check-out. An autopsy was subsequently conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Boss’ body is now ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, 34, according to RadarOnline.com. The Post has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation. A heartbroken Holker released a statement to The Post earlier Wednesday, confirming...
The View’s Sunny Hostin gives Whoopi Goldberg & Sara Haines ‘death glare’ after they mock her ‘weird’ marriage rule
SUNNY Hostin has flashed her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines a furious glare after they mocked her "weird" marriage rule. The View star, 54, admitted she makes her surgeon husband Emmanuel wear his wedding ring outside of his hospital scrubs so that everyone knows he's married. During Monday's broadcast,...
Meet Diddy’s Baby Mom: Dana Tran, Alleged One Night Stand [Photos ]
It’s no secret that Diddy recently welcomed a new baby girl into the world, but the intriguing question is who is the baby’s mom? The mystery is not the who, it’s the how? How is it that we have not heard of this woman who carried Diddy’s child for 9 months while being with Yung […]
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
Top Daytime Anchor Leaving CNN, Rumored to Join Rival
Top daytime CNN anchor Ana Cabrera has confirmed that she is leaving the network to pursue "new opportunities" after rumors surrounding her impending departure had grown in recent months, The Hill reports.
Iconic "Today" Show Anchor Hospitalized
Iconic "Today" show anchor and weatherman Al Roker has reportedly been readmitted to the hospital due to blood clots, "Today" host Hoda Kotb announced on the show Thursday, per NBC News.
T.J. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, ‘blindsided’ by alleged Amy Robach affair
T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. The staffer tell us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for several months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach broke Wednesday. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our source says. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. “They were just together for T.J.’s birthday,” which is Aug. 19. The source notes that while Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, the now-estranged couple were...
'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair
As ABC continues its internal investigation into suspended GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance, Robin Roberts is said to be "furious" with the scandal, claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident, but the company is uncertain how to proceed with the delicate situation. "There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation."But how can they let him go...
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death
As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
Popculture
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade
Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
Howard Stern weighs in on Amy Robach and TJ Holmes relationship rumours
Howard Stern has weighed in on affair rumours between Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes.Robach and Holmes were reportedly off air amid rumours of a relationship between the two GMA3 anchors.On Monday, Variety reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin informed staff about the change during an editorial call. Rumours that Holmes and Robach were romantically linked surfaced last week when the Daily Mail released several photos of the co-anchors together. Sources told the publication that both Robach and Holmes ended their respective marriages in August. Holmes reportedly parted from wife Marilee Fiebig, while Robach and...
E! News
