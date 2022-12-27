ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rol: Hand Roll Bar Heading to Fountain Valley

By Jackson Frons
What Now Orange County
What Now Orange County
 3 days ago
A new location of hand roll concept Rol: Hand Roll Bar is coming to Fountain Valley . While an opening date is not yet clear for the team at 16173 Brookhurst St , Kei Concepts , the restaurant group behind Rol, has filed an alcohol license permit with the state.

Rol, which already operates a location in Huntington Beach, specializes in creative twists on the hand roll. The restaurant features three set menu options that come at different price points and that feature slightly altered hand roll selections. The rolls are also available a la care, with classic offerings like yellowtail and spicy tuna supplemented with some rarer and more upscale selections, such as Lobster and truffle, Uni and Toro, and A5 Wagyu.

On the appetizer front, Rol offers a tight selection of trendy, shareable bites –think shishitos, chili-garlic edamame, crudo, and takoyaki. There’s also a few donburi on the bill of fare and, naturally, a yuzu kosho dipping sauce.

Rol is the work of Kei Concepts, who are the folks behind eleven concepts operating in Southern California and beyond. The group tends to focus around Japanese and Vietnamese inspired cuisines, but their holdings beyond Rol also include some fusion concepts like the Japanese-Italian Ini Ristorante and Pango Asian Taqueria.



