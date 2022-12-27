ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Mayor Admits He Was on Tropical Vacation During Devastating Storm

By Alec Karam
 3 days ago
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

After skipping out of town to an undisclosed location during his city’s extreme winter storm last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has finally shared where he traveled. “I was in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Adams admitted to reporters Tuesday. The mayor then reportedly went on to chastise reporters for questioning where he was, telling them “I'm not always going to tell this press where I am.” Adams was roundly criticized for dipping out of the city ahead of the storm as New Yorkers faced freezing weather, leaving the streets icy and parts of the city flooded. As of Tuesday, 34 people in the state have been confirmed dead from the storm, The Guardian reported.

Brooksy
3d ago

So what percentage of the New York City eligible voting population actually voteThere in lies the problem it always has been, and always will be apathy creates the problem

MIMMIE
3d ago

He's on a tropical vacation when he's here. I don't see any difference!

JCM
3d ago

Did it really make any difference? The only positive you can say is he is better then the joke that proceeded him but that isn’t saying much

