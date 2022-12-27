Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
With cash bail ending in Cook County, more judges are added to pretrial hearing division
Chicago — In preparation for the elimination of cash bail on January 1, Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is expanding the roster of judges who determine initial pretrial release conditions for people charged with crimes in Chicago, according to a source. The source said that the current complement...
etxview.com
Judge to begin considering whether Indicted Lake County sheriff can carry handgun in public
HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit filed in November by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asking that a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public be declared unconstitutional. The status conference is scheduled for...
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.
Chicago Heights Mayor David Gonzalez (Center) stands with his wife, family and friends as they celebrate Alicia's House Christmas.Photo byJohn Smith. The Chicago Heights Alicia’s House Christmas Food Event is a a ten year tradition.
Hammond Hospital to Move Forward With Closing Emergency Room Saturday
The Indiana Court of Appeals has granted an emergency motion, overturning a lower court's ruling and allowing Franciscan Health Hammond to move forward with closing its emergency room Saturday as planned. In a statement, Franciscan Alliance, which operates the hospital, said it doesn't expect that the emergency room's closure will...
cwbchicago.com
Fourth man charged with participating in forgery scheme against county’s electronic monitoring program
Chicago — Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a man who allegedly provided Cook County officials with phony employment verification records so he could move around Chicago while on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a felony narcotics case in 2018 and 2019. Anthony Younger, 30, is the third...
Twice as many people died from opioids than gun violence in 2022, Cook County reports
So far this year, 1,581 people have died from opioids compared to 811 that were killed in gun-related incidents
cwbchicago.com
45-time convicted felon scammed Chicago businesses by posing as a city employee, prosecutors say
46 strikes and you’re out, pal. Or maybe not. We’ll see. Prosecutors say a man on parole for his 43rd, 44th, and 45th felony convictions is the guy who dressed up like a city inspector to scam businesses out of money on Chicago’s North Side earlier this month.
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, Illinois
On March 6, 2018, 54-year-old Richton Park, Illinois resident, Tracie Bell, failed to show up for work. Tracie, a loving mother who is a secretary for the Cook County State Attorney's Office, is described as very dependable. It is uncharacteristic of her not to call her supervisor if she was going to be absent or late.
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
Causes of Death Still ‘Pending' For 2 Different Cases of Young Men Found Dead in Lake Michigan This Month
The manners and causes of death in the cases of two young men whose bodies were found in Lake Michigan in separate instances earlier this month are both still "pending," the Cook County Medical Examiner said this week. Dec. 21, a body recovered from Lake Michigan was identified as 25-year-old...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Judge refuses to reverse order keeping Hammond ER open, despite concerns from Franciscan Alliance
The order to keep Hammond's emergency room open could be heading for the Indiana Court of Appeals. That's after a judge on Thursday denied Franciscan Alliance's request to reverse his order keeping the ER open for another nine months. In an emergency motion filed Wednesday, Franciscan's attorneys argued that staying...
Hyde Park apartment complex residents permitted to break leases, move out due to power outage
Residents who have been evacuated from two buildings with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently.
More than a dozen Rivers Casino Des Plaines employees' paychecks stolen, altered and cashed
Police say more than a dozen checks were stolen after being mailed to employees.
Dennis B. Whittington Retires from United States Steel after 45 Years of Service
Family Surprises him During Fraternity Holiday Party. Last week, the members of the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. hosted their annual “Khristmas Holiday Party” at Marquette Park Pavilion in Gary. During the festivities, Dennis B. Whittington, who is a member of the fraternity, was surprised by his family with a plaque acknowledging his 45 years of service and retirement from United States Steel Corporation. Some family members including his son, daughter and son-in-law traveled from Indianapolis to celebrate the milestone.
warricknews.com
No sentence reduction for man convicted of smothering grandmother, burning house, court rules
A Gary man convicted last year of murdering his grandmother and setting their house on fire is entitled to no reduction in his 59-year prison term, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled. Kyle A. Gray, 30, also was sentenced to serve six years on probation. His release from the...
Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly Disappeared
15-year-old Yasmin Rayon Acree lived with her adoptive mother, Rose Mae Starnes, in the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway on the west side of Chicago, Illinois. Yasmin and her brother, Demarcus, were sent to live with Rose, who is their aunt by marriage, in 2001. Rose adopted the siblings in 2006, reports The Charley Project.
Bank robbed on Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI late Thursday was on the scene of a bank robbery in Des Plaines.The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank at 845 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines, according to the FBI. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m., according to Des Plaines police.As of early Thursday evening, there was no description of the suspect.Further details were not immediately available.
cwbchicago.com
Arrest warrant issued after former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon fails to appear in court to face battery allegations
Chicago — A Cook County judge has issued an arrest warrant for retired NBA star Ben Gordon after the former Chicago Bull failed to appear in court on misdemeanor battery charges last week, according to court records. Gordon was arrested on November 4 for allegedly battering two security guards...
Frightening Video Shows Armed Robbers Threaten Chicago Food Truck Customers
Watch the video here.
