Cook County, IL

The Crusader Newspaper

Dennis B. Whittington Retires from United States Steel after 45 Years of Service

Family Surprises him During Fraternity Holiday Party. Last week, the members of the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. hosted their annual “Khristmas Holiday Party” at Marquette Park Pavilion in Gary. During the festivities, Dennis B. Whittington, who is a member of the fraternity, was surprised by his family with a plaque acknowledging his 45 years of service and retirement from United States Steel Corporation. Some family members including his son, daughter and son-in-law traveled from Indianapolis to celebrate the milestone.
GARY, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Bank robbed on Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI late Thursday was on the scene of a bank robbery in Des Plaines.The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank at 845 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines, according to the FBI. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m., according to Des Plaines police.As of early Thursday evening, there was no description of the suspect.Further details were not immediately available.
DES PLAINES, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
