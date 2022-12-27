ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravette, AR

Prosecution calls Arkansas man’s delay requests ‘unwarranted’ in Jan. 6 insurrection case

By C.C. McCandless
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette, Arkansas, man charged for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for more time to prepare for his upcoming trial, and the prosecution responded by deeming that request “unwarranted.”

Richard Barnett, 61, has a trial date set for Jan. 9, 2023, and the prosecution recently indicted him on an eighth charge for his participation in the riot. On Dec. 22, the defense filed a motion asking for an extension in a pair of pretrial procedural matters: filing a proposed jury form and instructions and submitting a list of potential expert witnesses.

That filing referred to the additional eighth indictment against Barnett as an “eleventh hour surprise” and stated that the additional time is necessary to prepare for trial. The government submitted an 11-page response brief to the court on Dec. 27.

“The defendant’s failure to comply with the Court’s deadlines is unwarranted, and with
one exception described below pertaining to the expert disclosure deadline, the
government opposed the defendant’s request for additional time,” the response stated.

Government files opposition to Arkansas man’s Jan. 6 motions

The one exception referred to the defense’s potential to introduce an expert witness specifically related to the recently-filed civil disorder charge, which the government did not take issue with.

“As previously relayed to the defense, the United States does not oppose extending that deadline, but notes that the defendant’s proposed new deadline of January 3 is only six days before trial and would leave the United States no time to consider or identify potential rebuttal experts,” the filing noted.

The government stated that it would not oppose “a somewhat smaller extension” until Dec. 29, adding that doing so still only leaves the prosecution with five business days before the scheduled start of the trial to respond to any such notice.

Barnett is charged with the following:

  1. Obstruction of an official proceeding
  2. Aiding and abetting
  3. Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
  4. Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
  5. Entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building
  6. Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building
  7. Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building
  8. Theft of government property

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Janey Pavey
3d ago

He needs to go to prison for what he did. You can justify it any way you want but what he did was just plain wrong. You don't go to the Whitehouse and destroy it because you don't like the President.

gary brooks
3d ago

Just go to jail man. Shut up and just go to jail like the big man you pretended to be on 1/6

Carla Moser
3d ago

WHERE ARE ALL THE INDICTMENTS ON THOSE THAT WERE A PART OF THE RIOTS WE HAD IN THIS COUNTRY OVER SOME THAT DIDNT LIKE THE OUTCOMES OVER COURT CASES. THEY DIDNT LIKE THE OUTCOMES AND THOUGHT THOSE THAT PARTICIPATED IN THE FOOLISHNESS îSHOULD BE LET LOOSE TO CONTINUE THE MAYHEM. THEY WERENT INDICTED OR ANYTHING. THEY ROBBED,BURNED,KILLED BUT THOSE IN OUR GREAT COUNTRY WASHINGTON DC WELL THEY DID NOTHING. NOTHING WHEN THEY STARTED AND NO JAIL TIME. A SLAP ON THE WRIST. IM ASHAMED OF ALL THOSE IN WASHINGTON DC AND WE COULD ALL USE A NEW PERSON IN THE PRESIDENT’S SEAT ALL THE WAY THROUGH OUR CONGRESS AND SENSTE. IM AFRAID ITS TO LATE FOR SOME BUT NEW FACES ARE MAKING THEIR WAY THROUGH. HOPEFULLY IT WILL HAPPEN. MAY GOD HAVE HIS INFINITE MERCY ON ALL OF US AND GET OUR COUNTRY STRAIGHTENED OUT VERY VERY SOON. GOD BLESS YOU AND GOD BLESS OLD GLORY AND MAY SHE CONTINUE TO WAVE. “ AMEN “

