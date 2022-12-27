MILWAUKEE - VISIT Milwaukee announced on Thursday, Dec. 29 that it is kicking off its 2023 marketing efforts with a massive billboard in New York City’s Times Square. The 35 x 23-foot billboard capitalizes on National Geographic naming Milwaukee to its "Best of the World" list as one of the best destinations for travel in 2023 -- one of only 25 such destinations.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO