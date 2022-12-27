Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County 'Zoo Year's Eve Wild Lights' caps 2022
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo transformed into an illuminated world for the final time Saturday night, Dec. 31. The special "Zoo Year's Eve Wild Lights" show ran until 9 p.m. From twinkling lights to animals, guests could enjoy an evening under the stars. If you missed your chance to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Urban Middle School closed; asbestos found in building
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Urban Middle School in Sheboygan will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 after small amounts of asbestos were found in the building. According to the school, overnight on Dec. 26, a frozen water pipe in a third-floor science classroom burst – causing significant damage to that classroom and the classrooms on the floors beneath it. In all, six classrooms in the school sustained substantial water damage.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deer District New Year's Eve celebrations: 'Thank you for 2022'
MILWAUKEE - Around the world, Dec. 31 was filled with celebrations of 2022 while ringing in 2023. In Milwaukee, Punch Bowl Social threw a party it'd been waiting for – celebrating a year in which it reopened its doors. "We will be turning up a little bit for New...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Betty Brinn celebrates New Year's with 'really fun' kids party
MILWAUKEE - Betty Brinn Children's Museum held a "New Year's Eve at Noon" dance party Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31 for those who had an early bedtime. The kid-friendly event had entertainment from DJ Lukewarm and a full show that included music, lights, lasers and bubbles. Parents who spoke to FOX6...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6
MILWAUKEE - Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events; packages, drinks, and more
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Amelia Jones takes a trip to Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events to sing her heart out and show us some amazing things we can find at this new Karaoke place. To find more information on the New Year's Eve packages that Amped will have this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha house fire; Salvation Army assisting resident
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha firefighters battled a house fire near W. College Avenue and S. West Avenue late Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials tell FOX6 News the initial call for the fire came in shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The fire damaged a bedroom in the home. The rest of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Statewide Silver Alert canceled; Manitowoc woman found safe
MANITOWOC, Wis. - UPDATE: The statewide Silver Alert for Susan Dewane has been canceled. She was found safe. The original missing person report is available below. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Susan Dewane of Manitowoc, last seen Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28. Dewane is described as 5...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sending off 2022, ringing in 2023 on FOX6 WakeUp News
MILWAUKEE - The FOX6 WakeUp News team sent off 2022 by looking back on some of the more entertaining moments of the year. But then, the team rang in 2023 with a blast! Check it out!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers inauguration, Milwaukee kids gala offers 'unique' experience
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' second inauguration ceremony will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Madison – but there was an early celebration Saturday. A gala at Fiserv Forum focused on people who can't even vote yet – the crowd's sights set well beyond 2023. "This is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Miller Lite Free Rides Bus Crawl for New Year's Eve
MILWAUKEE - Miller Lite is teaming up with MCTS to help Milwaukee residents and visitors celebrate New Year's Eve safely by creating a program called Miller Lite Free Rides. People will be able to take MCTS to and from all of your celebrations on New Year's Eve. Go visit the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fire: Woman and dog dead, man hurt
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan firefighters are investigating a fatal fire at a home near 17th and Alabama on Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials said the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Sheboygan police were first on scene and informed responding crews that the porch was fully engulfed with fire spreading to the home. Heavy smoke was visible from several blocks away.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee billboard in Times Square; touts 'Best of the World' designation
MILWAUKEE - VISIT Milwaukee announced on Thursday, Dec. 29 that it is kicking off its 2023 marketing efforts with a massive billboard in New York City’s Times Square. The 35 x 23-foot billboard capitalizes on National Geographic naming Milwaukee to its "Best of the World" list as one of the best destinations for travel in 2023 -- one of only 25 such destinations.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, family struggles to cope
MILWAUKEE - Killed on Christmas Eve, the community is rallying around a Milwaukee mother's family. A fundraiser was held Thursday night, Dec. 29 to cover funeral expenses for Sildian Torres. It took place at Santurce Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee. Plates of food were sold to help raise money.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon firefighter struck after West Allis crash out of hospital
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help at the scene of a crash in West Allis was released from the hospital Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials at the Mequon Fire Department said Lipp was released from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 4 wounded in separate crimes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Saturday, Dec. 31. A 14-year-old boy and three men – all from Milwaukee – sustained non-fatal injuries. 37th and Melvina. Around 3 a.m., a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. He arrived at a...
Comments / 0