Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 59; Low: 42. A rainy, but not snowy, weekend. See 5-day forecast. TURN IT UP: We’re listening to Syracuse-area artists who released new music in 2022, including Toosii (left), Jess Novak (center) and Council. Genres range from rap and rock to R&B, country, pop, EDM and more, but they all have one thing in common: A passion for music. Add these local artists to your music playlists. (Getty Images; provided photos)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO