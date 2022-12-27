Read full article on original website
First look at BetMGM sports book, but where does the $30M in tax revenue money go?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The BetMGM sports book inside Great American Ball Park where the Cincinnati Reds play already has its odds boards ready for when sports betting goes live in Ohio on Sunday. It is one of three locations in southwest Ohio where gamblers can bet on games live...
Ohio minimum wager workers to see increase for 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ohio's minimum wage is going up in the new year. Starting on January 1, the minimum wage will jump to $10.10/hour, an 80-cent increase from where it is now. Right now, non-tipped employees make $9.30 per hour and tipped employees make $4.65 per hour. Starting on January...
Ohio minimum wage increases with new year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the new year comes a new minimum wage in Ohio. It is scheduled to increase on to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees, effective Sunday. That is an 80 cent increase. Tipped employees are getting a 40 cent bump to $5.05 an hour. This applies to...
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
Virginia college students wins $1 million after spending $30 on lottery scratcher
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (7News) — A Virginia Beach college student is ending the year on a good note! Perla Gomez is now $1 million richer, according to lottery officials. Virginia Lottery said Gomez was with her uncle and friend when she scratched the ticket. The two did not initially believe it was a winner.
Mount Healthy Police warn of scammer claiming to be from Duke Energy
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - Mount Healthy Police are warning residents about a scam happening in the area. A man is reportedly going door-to-door, pretending to be an employee from Duke Energy. Authorities say they're not aware of anyone with a solicitation permit from Duke. If you see this person,...
New York marks first sales of legal recreational marijuana
NEW YORK (WRGB) — The first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in New York state history was made Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The first legal sale of cannabis occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, a dispensary in Manhattan, one of 36 licensed dispensaries that opened recently – there are 139 licenses yet to be issued by the state (as well as over 900 applicants).
Could culture changes in the workplace improve staffing in 2023?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Staffing, or the lack thereof, has been one of the overarching themes of the year. Issues with retaining and recruiting employees have been a top concern for businesses across many industries. “Labor participation in Pennsylvania is still low,” Alex Halper, vice president of government...
Ice-covered gift shop becomes temporary tourist attraction in Wisconsin
GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WLUK) — One of the most popular places to visit in Wisconsin on Wednesday was all the way at the tip of Door County. Amazing images of Simply Scandinavian Gift Shop coated in a thick layer of ice garnered thousands of views on WLUK’s website.
2nd grader's dance at school Christmas concert steals the show
MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A second-grade student in California entertained his classmates and parents as he broke out some dance moves during a winter school concert on Dec. 14. A video of Jaden Williams’ performance went viral after Ashley Nichole Williams, a classmate’s mother, posted video of his...
Pedestrian fatally struck by truck in Deerfield Township takes toll on 2 families
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A deadly pedestrian crash in Deerfield Township has taken its toll on two families. It happened Tuesday night. Troopers say Candice Norton was hit by a truck while walking in the middle of Mason Montgomery Road. Witnesses described seeing the flashing lights and medical crews...
