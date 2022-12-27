Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines under scrutiny amid holiday travel chaos
Southwest gets a reprieve today, but is more scrutiny of the airline coming? With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Jeff Mills, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
The Final Call: BRK.A & CAG
The traders make their final trades of the year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Brian Stutland, Mike Khouw and Guy Adami.
Wall Street consensus is wrong about 'inevitable' recession in 2023, suggests Mark Zandi
Moody's Analytics' Mark Zandi on whether the consensus economic outlook for 2023 is too negative. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Steve Grasso and Carter Worth.
Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
Elon Musk tells Tesla employees don't be 'bothered by stock market craziness'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a companywide email on Wednesday urging employees to stay focused and not to pay attention to the stock market. Tesla shares have plummeted 42% in December and are poised to close out their worst month, quarter and year on record. Musk sold tens of billions...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Stocks limp toward the end of the year. Elon Musk tries to rally Tesla employees. "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $1 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Two more days of this ... Welcome...
These stocks were our best and worst performers in the fourth quarter
Will wrap up the fourth quarter this week and is on track to gain about 5.5% over the three-month period from October through December, as of the close on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The positive performance represents the only quarter of gains in 2022, breaking what had been the longest losing streak since 2008.
These elite dividend stocks consistently hike and beat the market
The Nasdaq had its worst year since 2008. These are the best and worst performers and what to expect in 2023.
Jim Cramer takes a hard look at markets as we exit 2022
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on December 06, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones opened low this morning continuing its downward trend dipping more than 400 points as the stock market closed on Monday.
Wall Street names these 20 Club stocks as top picks for 2023. Here's the list and our takes
As we head into 2023, many of the major challenges in the stock market this year — including decades-high inflation, rising interest rates, a slower economy and a weaker consumer — are still unresolved. Against this backdrop, Wall Street analysts have been revealing the top stocks they believe can hold up, if not thrive, next year — many of which are in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the Club.
This 28-year-old ex-stock trader became a self-made millionaire this year—her best money lessons for 2023
It's hard for Lauren Simmons to answer the question: "What do you do for a living?" Between clinching speaking engagements, brand partnerships, TV appearances, a book deal and executive producing a movie about her life on Wall Street, Simmons's expertise spans far and wide. And thanks to that business prowess,...
Stocks close higher in year-end rally. Nasdaq adds more than 2%
Stocks jumped on Thursday as investors headed into the final trading days of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345.09 points, or 1.05%, to 33,220.80, recovering nearly all of its losses from the previous session. The S&P 500 gained 1.75% to close at 3,849.28, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.59% to 10,478.09.
China December manufacturing contracts at sharpest pace in almost 3 years
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday. The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth. The drop was the biggest since the early days of the pandemic in February 2020. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected...
Treasury yields rise slightly on final day of 2022, 10-year yield ends year below 4%
Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. As the calendar year draws to a close, uncertainty...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tesla, Cal-Maine, Southwest and others
(CALM) – Cal-Maine slid 4.9% in premarket trading after its quarterly earnings came in below Wall Street forecasts. Cal-Maine reported record sales for the quarter as an avian flu outbreak continued to limit the supply of eggs, driving prices sharply higher. The company also said there were no positive tests for avian flu at any of its production facilities, as of Wednesday.
The Investing Club's top 5 things to watch in the market Thursday: Stocks, oil, Tesla
1. Stocks rise Thursday morning after coming under pressure Wednesday, but can this be trusted? Markets got a boost after inline jobless claims increased more than expected. 2. Oil slipping on worries that surging Covid-19 cases in China will cool demand. But if China goes into lockdown again, will it be the last one? Encouragingly, no new mutations found in Chinese travelers to Milan, while Pfizer's Paxlovid is a popular gift among the Chinese elite.
Seven S&P 500 sectors will see earnings contract in the fourth quarter, Refinitiv estimates show
This retailer has a far-reaching view of the industry. Its profit warning doesn't bode well for the holiday season.
Worried about the economy? These 5 successful companies were started during the Great Recession
With experts still debating whether or not 2023 will bring a recession, you might be wary of starting a new venture anytime soon. That's understandable. When the economy is in turmoil, new businesses can face greater hurdles than usual. A downturn could convince investors to hold back their funding. Potential customers could think twice about spending on new products.
Goldman Sachs CEO says jobs cuts are coming next month
CNBC's Hugh Son joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to report on Goldman Sachs' job cuts that are coming next month. The firm is expected to lay off about 4,000 employees in the first two weeks of January.
European markets mixed as caution abounds to end the year
LONDON — European markets were muted on Thursday as caution returned to global stocks, with investors assessing a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The European blue chip index began Thursday's session down more than 12% for the year and is on course for its worst year since 2018.
