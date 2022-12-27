Harrison County Commission to consider lowering construction project retainage, ARPA requests

Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Let it be resolved: Upshur County leaders, residents look forward to 2023
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — New Year’s has traditionally been about renewal; within our families, our communities and ourselves. The sinter solstice in late December marks the return of the sun to everyday life. The solstice is the longest night of the year, and every day after it will be longer and longer until the summer solstice. With a new year comes hope that the previous year’s hardships and challenges are over and we can start with a clean slate.
WVNews
Buckhannon (West Virginia) to host Country Roads Fire Conference Jan. 13-15
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 firefighters have registered for the Country Roads Fire Conference, to be hosted Jan. 13-15 by the Buckhannon Fire Department at the Brushy Fork Event Center. Educational session topics will include the Ultimate House Fire, Searchable vs. Survivable, Aggressive Mind Set, and...
WVNews
Stabbing under investigation in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — At approximately 7:31 a.m. Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department, responded to a 911 call at the Weston Manor Apartments in Lewis County.
WVNews
Juanita Mae Kesner
JANE LEW- Juanita Mae Kesner, 66, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Juanita was born in Troy, WV, on April 9, 1956, a daughter of the late Oley Workman and Nola Barker Workman.
WVNews
Grateful for new days ahead
As the final days of 2022 tick off, we find ourselves reflecting on the past with a keen eye for the future. 2022 will be remembered as the year that much of the world, including our own little corner of it here in Upshur County, returned to some sense of normalcy.
WVNews
RCB boys showcase depth, improvement in win over Magnolia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A happy holiday season for Robert C. Byrd boys basketball continued Friday as the Flying Eagles capped a 2-0 run in the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic at Lewis County. RCB led nearly wire to wire in a 68-52 victory over Magnolia, the team’s second...
WVNews
Minutemen rout Panthers 76-39
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Minutemen made it two wins in two days at the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic, bouncing back from a lackluster start to trounce Clay County 76-39. The Panthers and Minutemen battled through a close first quarter with Lewis County managing to eke out a small lead thanks to four Manny Robinson free throws and a Ben Putnam putback in the final minute of the quarter to move the score to 14-10 with one frame in the book.
WVNews
Bees prees their way to easy win over Shady Spring
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont used a relentless full-court press against Shady Spring to get a 69-23 win in girls basketball action Friday afternoon at East Fairmont High School. The Bees’ (6-1) man-to-man and trapping half-court defenses forced the Tigers into 18 first-quarter turnovers, 27 turnovers in...
WVNews
Bearcats' defense leads to win over Westside
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton used excellent defense for a 48-24 victory over Westside in girls basketball action of the Tournament Mixer on Friday afternoon at East Fairmont High School. The Bearcats (6-1) held the Renegades to 9-of-43 shooting from the floor and forced 16 turnovers to never...
WVNews
McDonough's double-double leads Bulldogs past Lincoln
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County senior guard Abby McDonough didn’t consider her 11-point performance on Thursday a bad one. It simply wasn’t what she is capable of.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Madisen Smith 12/28/22
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith highlights the defense WVU played over the holiday break and hopes to continue that as the Mountaineers host Top 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at the Coliseum. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
WVU mens basketball hits the road for the start of Big 12 action
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team dives into Big 12 competition with a two-game road swing – at Kansas State on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN+) and at Oklahoma State on Monday (7 p.m. on ESPNU). Such a short turnaround for a pair of road contests certainly isn’t...
