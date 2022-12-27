Read full article on original website
Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
Country Bake Shop closes its doors for good ahead of the new year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local favorite for baked goods is open for just one more day. After 47 years, the Country Bake Shop on the northwest side of South Bend will not be keeping it’s doors open going into the new year, and New Year’s Eve will be it’s last day for business.
Elkhart Public Library to host LEGO challenge at downtown branch
ELKHART, Ind. -- The downtown branch of the Elkhart Public Library is inviting community members to participate in a LEGO challenge on Wednesday. Participants in the challenge will be given LEGO bricks for a series of multiple challenges. The winner of each session will collect points and earn a small...
Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
Officials in South Bend, Elkhart reminding everyone to celebrate the New Year safely
(WNDU) - We are just a day away from ringing in the New Year, so officials in South Bend and Elkhart are asking everyone to celebrate safely. New Year’s can be an incredibly dangerous holiday if you’re out driving. In fact the National Safety Council is estimating 408 people will die on U.S. roads this New Year’s.
Don't throw away those real Christmas trees just yet!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- If you bought a real Christmas tree for the holidays, don’t throw it away just yet!. Recycling of real Christmas trees is much friendlier to our environment, and local cities are making it just as easy as trash pickup. Authentic Christmas trees absorb carbon dioxide...
‘Round Barn Restaurant & Pub’ eyes location at Grace United Methodist in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans call for a new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub to open in the City of Niles!. The deal relies on the successful rezoning of the restaurant’s chosen site. That chosen site in Niles is, in fact, not a barn! Rather, it is the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant Street.
Salvation Army receives low donations amid snowy weather, turns to digital fundraising
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas might be over, but the season of giving continues. Christmas time represent the most significant fundraising week for the local Salvation Army, but last week’s winter storm caused some issues for the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Campaign.”. In an average year,...
Holiday Heroes: Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - ABC57's Holiday Heroes is back with a local charity making people feel right at home. Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County keeps on building affordable homes, 226 locally since 1987, and the impact on the families can last a lifetime. On a quiet snowy...
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch flooded
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Due to water damage, the Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch has been shut down. Since pipes reportedly froze during the holiday weekend, every event that was scheduled at the Osolo Branch is postponed until further notice. While all other Elkhart Public Library locations are still open,...
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
Goshen's Fire and Ice Festival set for January 6th
Downtown Goshen’s Fire and Ice Festival brings the heat to January First Fridays. There will be live ice carvings and performances by fire dancers after the sun goes down. Professional carvers begin work around downtown beginning at noon on Friday, January 6, creating art from 300-pound blocks of ice.
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicks off January 13 in Niles
NILES, Mich. - The 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival returns to downtown Niles January 13 through 15. This year's festival includes a number of activities for the whole family, including a winter market, giant book sale, an interactive ice park, food and drinks, and of course, ice sculptures. Ice arrives...
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Mobile Market helps curb hunger in Lake, Porter counties
"It helps families just know we can celebrate and that the food is being taken care of."
