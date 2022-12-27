ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

WSLS

Stay active this winter with PLAY Roanoke’s 100 Miler Program

ROANOKE, Va. – You can stay active this winter with PLAY Roanoke’s 100 Mile Program. Hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity level for 100 days. The distance goal is to reach 100 miles from January to April. If you achieve this goal,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buying and renovating a house - Why you should wait

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Did you buy a new home or are you thinking of buying a new home in 2023? There are many decisions to consider, including major renovations. We sit down with local realtor, Amanda Ostrander, about when and how to renovate your new home. She discusses the various considerations you should make including how the house serves you before you begin tearing down walls.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Downtown Roanoke prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations

ROANOKE, Va. – There are plenty of ways you can kick off 2023 in Downtown Roanoke. People from all over the Roanoke Valley will join together for the Big Lick Downtown Countdown. Market Square will be filled with live music, games, cocktails, and plenty of food. “We have three...
ROANOKE, VA
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 North can expect delays because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 138.5 near the construction zone in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says traffic is backed up over one mile.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
MONETA, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Police ready up patrols for New Year’s Eve

ROANOKE, Va. – As everyone is getting excited to ring in the new year, the Roanoke Police Department is preparing to keep everyone in the star city safe, whether on the roads or downtown. On New Year’s Eve, the streets of Downtown Roanoke will be filled with people ready...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened on I-81N at the 138.5-mile marker. As of 5:22 p.m., traffic was backed up nearly three...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Appalachian Power customers see bills with new, higher rates

ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t be surprised to see your electric bill be a bit higher than what you’re used to in the next couple of months. Back in September, we reported that Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) would be raising its rates on Nov. 1. Now, many people...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski getting ready for trash service change

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
PULASKI, VA
fox29.com

Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs17

Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Illuminights wraps up 2022 season

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Another season of Illuminights has come to an end. More than 50,000 people attended the holiday walking light event at Explore Park. This year organizers added an additional 50,000 lights and new displays to make this year different. Alex North with Roanoke Parks and Recreation...
ROANOKE, VA

