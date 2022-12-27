2022 in Review: One Glenwood city manager’s legacy ends, and the long search for a worthy replacement

Read full article on original website
2022 in Review: The looming elephant in Glenwood Springs, 480 Donegan
480 Donegan proved to be the most divisive debate of 2022 in Glenwood Springs. The nearly 16 acres in West Glenwood was a stretch of land that Glenwood Springs City Council voted to annex for a housing development in November 2021. The plan was to bring large-scale housing with deed restrictions for people within certain area median income.
UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 eastbound at Aspen Glen reopens
5:57 p.m.: The eastbound lane on Colorado Highway 82 near Aspen Glen just north of Carbondale is now reopened after an accident closed it down for nearly 45 minutes, a Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority alert states. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post...
2022 in Review: Housing crisis dominated discussion over the past year; voters say ‘yes’ to state and local remedies
If there was a single issue that defined local political discussions in 2022, it was housing — specifically, a lack thereof for the growing demand, and in particular a lack of affordable housing options for the typical Garfield County wage earners. With the area median income (AMI) at $70,700...
West GarCo 2022 in review: Parachute, Battlement Mesa work closer together
The town of Parachute and its unincorporated neighbor, Battlement Mesa, spent 2022 offering ideas on how they can better work together. Over a series of public meetings, residents of both communities gathered and opined on what they want to see for future development and what they want their communities to look like over time.
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
West GarCo 2022 in review: New police chief for New Castle
New Castle and its police department are currently in a transitional period. This past year saw the town’s former police chief, Tony Pagni, get arrested for allegedly walking around his neighborhood just outside of town limits intoxicated while carrying what was described as a loaded AK-style rifle. He also is accused of pointing this rifle at a neighbor.
A snowy New Year’s Eve makes for a more indoor-style celebration this year in Glenwood Springs
Snow is one of the biggest perks of living in a Colorado mountain town, until it snows on the whole parade. “With the snow coming in right now, we’re wanting to do something indoors for families,” said Patrick Davis, the physical therapy recreation coordinator at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.
Rifle receives significant grant to improve dodgy intersection
A significant grant from the Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund was recently awarded to Rifle to improve a troublesome intersection, a Tuesday news release states. City officials have for years studied what to do with the intersection of Whiteriver Avenue and Centennial Parkway. Traffic at this busy intersection is directed by stop signs only, and in response the city is looking into building traffic lights to mitigate further incidents.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
West GarCo 2022 in review: Rifle gets a taste of Not in My Backyard
Unfavorably high housing prices continued to keep Rifle renters renting throughout 2022, and affordable housing proposals continued to pound on Rifle’s front door. This year started with a promising lead. Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group presented to Rifle City Council a $20.34 million project that would establish a 50-unit apartment complex downtown, with most of the units being rented out at a monthly rate of no more than $900.
Roaring Fork festivities on New Year’s Eve
New Years Eve dance party at the Black Nugget in Carbondale. Featuring DJ sets by: Grim Nymph, Basick VVitch, Vile Rat. The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue is a two-hour family fun dinner theater show with professional talent performing a variety of comedy skits, jokes, high energy dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations. All this while you savor a meal prepared by many of Glenwood Springs’ best restaurants.
Colorado ski area returns weekly deal of $30 tickets
Trying to save on the slopes this season? Ski Cooper thinks it has the answer. "I think this is going to be the best deal in skiing in Colorado," said Dana Tyler Johnson, marketing director of the little ski area near Leadville. The deal on Thursdays, starting in January: $30 for lift tickets, $30 for...
Mother found competent to stand trial, but legally insane at time she stabbed her two children to death at West Glenwood apartment on Dec. 30, 2021
Appearing in court a day before the one-year anniversary of the tragic stabbing deaths of her two children on Thursday, Claudia Camacho-Duenes’ double murder case was set for a three-week trial in June. Ninth District Attorney Jeff Cheney and the local state public defender’s office on Wednesday received a...
West GarCo 2022 in review: Coal Ridge cheer nabs 5-peat
Coal Ridge High School cheerleading closed out 2022 with a bang. In early December, the Titans nabbed an impressive fifth straight 2A/3A Co-Ed division state title. It marked the Titans’ sixth overall state cheer title. “We have an incredible group of boys this year,” head coach Alyssa Thurmon, quoted...
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
Pitkin Sheriff investigating Christmas morning grab-and-run theft from mail kiosk near Redstone that was caught on video
It couldn’t have been more blatant, and it was all caught on video. Now police are following leads to try to catch the Christmas morning grinches of the Crystal Valley. Video surveillance captured by the property owner and shared on social media and with the Post Independent shows a car drive up to a private mailbox kiosk along southbound Colorado Highway 133 in a greenish-colored, two-door coupe.
Obituary: Kerry M. Karnan
Kerry Michael Karnan, 72, loving Husband, Father, and Brother peacefully passed on to the Lord at his Carbondale home on Friday, December 16, 2022 succumbing to a 2 year battle with Leiomyosarcoma. Kerry is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Corrie, their children Keane (Olivia), Kalyn (Jonathan), grand-children Jeremy and Oliver, and brothers Keith Karnan (Theresa) and Kevin Karnan (Ellen).
Public defender for Rifle man shot by police: ‘His hand wasn’t on the gun when he was shot’
Garfield County Public Defender Elise Myer argued in district court Thursday that her client’s hand was not on his handgun when a Rifle Police officer and a Garfield County Sheriff’s deputy shot him. “I don’t think this case is straightforward and that the affidavit speaks for itself,” she...
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
