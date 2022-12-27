Read full article on original website
NBA fans crushed Grayson Allen after he decked DeMar DeRozan with a cheap shot
Grayson Allen did it again. You know what I’m talking about, right? The former Duke player who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since last season is known for doing dirty things on the court. He added to his resume Wednesday night when he decked Bulls star DeMar DeRozan with a very aggressive forearm to his back.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James could join one of six NBA teams if he leaves Lakers this summer.
NBC Sports
Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy
Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
Magic Punched in Mouth After Brawl, Loss vs. Pistons
Moe Wagner was ejected from tonight's Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons contest after shoving Killian Hayes, which started one of the biggest fights in the NBA this season.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
Duke basketball: Announcer calls for retaliation against Grayson Allen
Midway through the third quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, Duke basketball product Grayson Allen tried to set a screen for Bucks forward Wesley Matthews near the top of the key. But the man he was attempting to screen, Patrick...
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'
The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Los Angeles Makes A Roster Move On Thursday
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have sent Max Christie down to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.
NBC Sports
Warriors still miss GP2 after discovering his true NBA value
The NBA season is in its 11th week and Gary Payton II, who left the Warriors to sign the Portland Trail Blazers, has yet to make his debut. And he won’t be on the court Friday night when the teams play at Chase Center. Payton’s long-term unavailability is the...
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
BREAKING: Important Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Celtics Game
Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.
NBC Sports
Jerome gives thoughtful answer how Warriors can fix road issues
The Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night, sending a sellout crowd home happy from Chase Center once again. Golden State is 3-0 on its current homestand with five more games to be played in San Francisco before the team hits the road again in mid-January. The start to the Warriors' longest homestand of the season has wiped away all bad feelings from their horrendous 1-5 road trip before the holidays and has continued a trend of their tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season.
Lakers: It's Time For LeBron James To Embrace Load Management
LBJ should take a more balanced approach to the regular season.
“I got my phone on. I'm more than available.” - Mark Jackson wants another shot at a head coach job
Perhaps teams with young cores, like the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, should give Mark Jackson a look.
NBC Sports
Kerr calls Jerome, Lamb earning Dubs roster spots 'possible'
Steve Kerr recognizes the Warriors will have tough decisions to make on two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb. Speaking with 95.7 The Game's John Dickinson and Allen Stiles on Thursday, Kerr shared his thoughts on potentially keeping both Jerome and Lamb with the squad full time. "I mean I...
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Is this basketball or heavyweight fighting?
The NBA can, on some nights, have a “WWE”-type of feel to their action. Sometimes that takes the form of literal knockout punches while others its dueling 40-point double doubles in overtimes. There are also underdogs to root for, like Zion setting career-highs after some wrote him off...
