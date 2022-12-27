ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy

Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future

Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'

The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Jerome gives thoughtful answer how Warriors can fix road issues

The Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night, sending a sellout crowd home happy from Chase Center once again. Golden State is 3-0 on its current homestand with five more games to be played in San Francisco before the team hits the road again in mid-January. The start to the Warriors' longest homestand of the season has wiped away all bad feelings from their horrendous 1-5 road trip before the holidays and has continued a trend of their tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr calls Jerome, Lamb earning Dubs roster spots 'possible'

Steve Kerr recognizes the Warriors will have tough decisions to make on two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb. Speaking with 95.7 The Game's John Dickinson and Allen Stiles on Thursday, Kerr shared his thoughts on potentially keeping both Jerome and Lamb with the squad full time. "I mean I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Is this basketball or heavyweight fighting?

The NBA can, on some nights, have a “WWE”-type of feel to their action. Sometimes that takes the form of literal knockout punches while others its dueling 40-point double doubles in overtimes. There are also underdogs to root for, like Zion setting career-highs after some wrote him off...
FLORIDA STATE

