ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Mother Nature on tap to give us another blast of year-end snow

By Amy Joi O'Donoghue
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBYFU_0jvyb3w600
A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield themselves from the rain in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Keep the snow shovels nearby and the parkas handy because this week looks to be chock full of storms that will dress Utah mountains in a fresh coat of white, and deliver windy, rainy and unsettled conditions.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said the first bout of storm activity arrives Monday, with a 100% chance of rain that by Tuesday transforms into mountain snow.

Every day this week into Saturday there is a chance of rain, snow and blustery conditions that include some shuttered lifts at some ski resorts due to wind and avalanche warnings.

Related

Temperatures are mild ahead of the storm — it was 50 degrees at the Salt Lake International Airport Monday morning — but the wind is picking up and promises to usher in some pretty severe gusts.

Snow and rain is likely to continue into early next week, forecasted to deliver a new year with more storm activity.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm for northern and eastern Utah, much of central Utah and into southern Utah, which includes Bryce Canyon National Park and the St. George area.

The uptick in activity is part of a strong Pacific storm with a stream of high moisture that will continue with gusty to high winds over most of the Western United States, bringing heavy to excessive rain along the coast and mountain snow in the Sierras and Rockies Monday into Wednesday, according to the service.

What is worse, according to the weather service, critical fire weather with dry, gusty winds is forecasted Monday over southeast Colorado. Several more waves of moisture may produce additional impacts later this week.

Related
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mdLv_0jvyb3w600
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Is Utah still in drought?

Most of Utah’s watershed basins sit in the triple digits — meaning the majority of the state is sitting at above average for the amount of precipitation that has graced the mountains since the start of the water year in October.

But water experts urge people to not be overly optimistic because all that could change with the threat of a dry pattern that could settle in and leave Utah wanting.

Related

The conclusion is that these active storm patterns need to continue to dominate in Utah, helping to saturate soils and bolster a healthy runoff in the spring.

Still, much of Utah remains in extreme or severe drought, brought on by persistent years of below average snowpack.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Feet of snow for Utah’s mountains this weekend

Happy Friday, Utah! Moisture is streaming into the Beehive State today and will continue over the next several days. These storms will be able to tap into subtropical moisture from the atmospheric river moving into the western U.S. to allow significant moisture to move into the intermountain west.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Utah

Utah is home to over 240 species of trees, many of which are native to the area. The geography of Utah includes high mountain peaks, expansive deserts, and sweeping valleys, all providing a diverse range of climates and growing conditions for these native tree species. From the hot and dry...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Heavy snowfall returning to Utah’s mountains beginning Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a few lingering snow showers this morning, we’re seeing a break from rain and snow showers into the afternoon. High pressure will briefly allow for some sunshine into the afternoon ahead of another weak system moving through mainly Southern Utah this evening. Light rain and snow showers are possible over Central and Southern Utah this afternoon and evening, we could even see a few flakes along Northern Utah later this evening. This feature is miniscule in comparison to what wet weather we have in store for the weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 30’s for the Wasatch Front and upper 40’s for St. George.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Little calmer today ahead of next potent storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve, Utah! After a couple of active days, today will be just a bit calmer, but that won’t last too long. Even though today comparatively will be calmer, there will still be at least a slight chance for wet weather thanks to a weak shortwave moving through.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Storms helping Utah build snowpack, recover from drought

SALT LAKE CITY — This snowstorm hitting Utah will deliver exactly what statewide snowpack needs to help recover from the extended drought. Plus, there are a handful of days ahead with storms in the forecast. Utah’s mountains need above-average snowfall and above-average snowpack this winter. Jordan Clayton, supervisor of...
UTAH STATE
NEWStalk 870

This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities

At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
OREGON STATE
basinnow.com

Uintah County Drag Strip First In The State Of Utah

The facilities at Buckskin Hills continue to expand in Uintah County. The most recent addition is the drag strip which is being called the Diamond Mountain Dragway. According to Uintah County Commissioner Bart Haslem, this is the only drag strip in the state of Utah. Some test runs were performed and local races held at the site last fall and races are being scheduled for 2023. There are already racers from Nevada, California, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and even Iowa planning to come race. “It’s a big deal,” shares Haslem, who goes as far as saying this will contribute to a local economic boom. The boom has to do with efforts to diversify the economy by offering facilities and events that draw people from outside the area that ultimately boost Uintah County by staying in hotels and spending their money here. The Buckskin Hills Recreation Complex now has the mountain bike trails, motocross, ATV trails, Diamond Mountain Speedway, the shooting range, and the ski and tubing hill which just opened for the season and has a second lift now installed. “A few years ago we were asked how to offset our economy and having these facilities brings a lot of events,” says Haslem. “The gun range brings shooters in, the race track brings racers in, the mountain bike track is one of the finest in the state and motocross is probably the finest in the state. Each of these bring a thousand people a weekend to the community to participate and as spectators.” The drag strip and other projects are funded by federal grant money and some state grant money.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Drivers get stuck, semis stranded in massive I-15 backup in central Utah

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Drivers came across a travel nightmare Wednesday night on Interstate 15 in central Utah, becoming stuck for hours because of crashes and stranded semi-trucks. The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes and stalled vehicles throughout the evening on I-15 in the area of Cove...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Scattered showers and cooler today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing widespread wet weather yesterday, today will bring more of the scattered variety as the deepest of the moisture moves away to our east. The best chance for wet weather will be in the...
UTAH STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Heavy mountain snowfall expected to continue into New Year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our midweek storm has brought a healthy surge of moisture to the region with heavy snowfall in the mountains and a nice mix of rain and snow in the lower valleys. Some of the Upper Cottonwoods are reporting nearly two feet of snow in the past 24 hours with snow still falling in those areas. Scattered snow showers remain in the forecast through Wednesday afternoon with the bulk of the storm sliding through Southeast Utah this evening.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
52K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy