BEDFORD CO, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Dec 25) at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then crossing the median and overturned into the westbound lanes. The dodge was driven by Paul Daniel Morgan, 28, of Bedford, Va. Mr. Morgan was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

