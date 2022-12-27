Joe Buck, Scott Van Pelt have awkward on-air exchange following Monday Night Football

Things got a little awkward following Monday Night Football between Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt during a SportsCenter segment after the Chargers beat the Colts, 20-3.

Van Pelt began his show by interviewing Buck and Troy Aikman, as he typically does following Monday Night Football, and began by asking Buck about the Chargers going to the postseason.

Van Pelt moved on to Aikman for his next three questions, spending most of the seven-minute appearance speaking only to the Hall of Fame quarterback while Buck just stood by silently.

By the end of the segment Buck broke his silence to express his disappointment in only being asked one question in what suddenly became a bit of an awkward exchange.

“I decided tonight, Joe, that I wanted to talk to Troy more,” Van Pelt said.

“But I have to awkwardly stand here while he answers questions,” Buck said.

Aikman jokingly began to shove Buck off camera and told Van Pelt to ask him another one.

Van Pelt then started asking Buck about the weather being warmer (they were inside a dome in Indianapolis) and how his Christmas was.

Buck revealed his sons got a drumset and guitar so he was happy to be in Indianapolis, leading Van Pelt to start joking about how much Buck makes at ESPN.

“You’ve got that private jet money, buddy. You’ll be home by 11 local,” Van Pelt said.

Eventually, Van Pelt said things were getting awkward and he had to segue out of it, but Buck chimed in with the last dig.

“It’s your show,” Buck said. “I thought you wanted ratings.”

