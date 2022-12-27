Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
City of Atchison declares water emergency due to ‘ice jams’
ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Atchison City Commission has declared a water emergency for the city due to a record low river levels. The U.S. Corps of Engineers say “ice jams” are still holding in place, preventing the flow of water. Warmer temperatures are expected to alleviate the...
KCTV 5
KCI travelers happy to see Southwest flights back to normal
'This is what we're going to miss': Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter. Cameta Glin left behind two daughters and a host of loved ones when she was shot and killed while driving on the interstate. Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD. Updated:...
KCTV 5
Steamboat Arabia no longer moving to St. Charles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owners of the Steamboat Arabia Museum in the River Market no longer intend to move their collection to a location in St. Charles. David Hawley, the owner of the museum, sent a letter of intent in May stating that he and his family were searching for a site that would allow them to expand. Hawley has been planning to excavate another steamship, the Malta, to add to collection.
KCTV 5
WANTED: Nicholas Mason
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nicholas D. Mason, 37, is wanted on a sex offender registration violation warrant out of Jackson County, Missouri. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender. Mason is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and...
KCTV 5
Streetcar service resumes after excessive flooding from water main break in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Streetcar is back in service after being suspended Friday due to a water main break. A 30-inch water main break caused excessive flooding on Main Street between 17th and 20th Streets. Service resumed shortly after 8:15 p.m. Repairs are expected to last...
KCTV 5
Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
KCTV 5
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
KCTV 5
Water main break on 17th and Main suspends Streetcar service
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Streetcar service has been suspended following a large water main break at 17th and Main in Kansas City. Excessive flooding is being reported between 17th and 20th Streets on Main Street. Service is expected to resume once the scene is cleared.
KCTV 5
Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
KCTV 5
Southwest Airlines travelers struggle to find their luggage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Local Southwest Airlines travelers have struggled to find their bags at KCI. Southwest cancelled thousands of flights in recent days, separating many customers from their luggage. With passengers stranded across the country, local travelers’ luggage has begun to build up at KCI. The airline has some bags stored at Terminal B, but also has a large number of bags stored at their off-site cargo facility about two miles away from the terminal.
KCTV 5
Death of Lawrence man in Ottawa being investigated as possible fentanyl poisoning
OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) — Ottawa police are asking for help finding out who provided pills laced with fentanyl to a man from Lawrence who died Tuesday in a home in the 400 block of East Grant Street. In addition to that death there’ve been two other near deaths in...
KCTV 5
Year in Review: Assessing Kansas football’s 2022 season
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football made plenty of history in Lance Leipold’s second season in Lawrence. The Jayhawks appeared in a bowl game for the first time in 14 years, ending their season Wednesday night with a 55-53 triple overtime loss to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl. Let’s hand out some superlatives for KU’s season.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate homicide on E. 17th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Friday evening in the area of Cambridge and Winchester Avenue. At 10:03 p.m., police said they had one subject of interest detained and detectives were going to talk to...
KCTV 5
Scooter incident leaves 1 in critical condition in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a scooter and a go kart left one person in critical condition Thursday. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a green and red Honda Scooter was traveling northbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed when a juvenile driver of a black caged go kart was crossing Van Brunt from east to west. Police said when the go kart entered the northbound lanes of Van Brunt, the scooter operator made an evasive maneuver but failed in its attempt.
KCTV 5
‘This is what we’re going to miss’: Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cameta Glin left behind two daughters and a host of loved ones when she was shot and killed while driving on the interstate. “My daughter was literally gunned down like a dog in the streets and left in her car,” said Glin’s mother Resha Evans. “Anybody that’s a parent can understand the pain of that.”
KCTV 5
Was your flight canceled? Here’s some advice that may help
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The unprecedented cancellation crisis that Southwest Airlines customers have been facing for several days has left a lot of people in a lurch. Some travelers who’ve seemingly tried everything to get a new flight or find another way to get to their destination have told KCTV5 they feel helpless.
KCTV 5
Shooting involving police officer under investigation in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting is under investigation Friday morning involving a police officer, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. The incident was in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. The police department did not say if there were injuries. Editor’s Note: This is a...
KCTV 5
Family-friendly New Year’s celebrations in the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City is home to several New Year’s Eve festivities this weekend, including family-friendly events at Union Station and the Kansas City Zoo. Ring (or Roar) in the year early Saturday for the KC Zoo’s Zoo Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to noon. The pandemic canceled plans, but now it’s back!
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Temperatures approach 60 degrees for New Year’s Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cold front will swing through the area this evening putting an end to the near record warmth with temperatures falling into the 30s overnight and bottoming out near freezing by daybreak on Friday. Even though it’ll be chilly to start temperatures eventually rebound into...
KCTV 5
Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died following an officer shooting Friday morning after initially driving away in a police car, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. KCKPD stated a police officer had responded to a disabled vehicle in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. When...
