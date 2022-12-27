Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Food Bank in need of volunteers heading into the new year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank serves thousands of people with millions of pounds of food distributed. They rely heavily on donations and volunteers to make this a reality. “This time of year, we usually have a lull in our usual volunteer base with university students being away...
Texas Humane Network introduces new curriculum for third graders
AUSTIN – The Texas Humane Network recently introduced its third-grade humane curriculum program online. The curriculum will promote the safety and well-being of children, animals, and our communities while addressing learning loss due to the pandemic. Over the last year, the Texas Humane Network has worked with expert curriculum...
Ashe Juniper a big contributor to cedar fever
Concentrations of this type of pollen are at its worst for Central Texas when there is a south/southwest wind because the winds carry the pollen directly into Central Texas.
fox7austin.com
Gov. Abbott announces over $54M in career, technical education grants across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, totaling over $54 million, have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. These grants will be used to...
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
beckersdental.com
2 dental groups expanding in Texas
Here are two dental groups that have recently expanded in Texas:. 1. Nashville, Tenn.-based US Dental Surgery Network acquired OMS Logistics of Texas and added nine practices in the state. 2. Guardian Dentistry Partners added Houston-based Bonita Dental to its network.
Texas ‘Killing Fields’ murderer may be released from supervision and GPS monitoring
The Texas "Killing Fields" alleged murderer, Clyde Edwin Hedrick, is being considered for release from supervision and GPS monitoring. The founder of Texas EquuSearch and the father of one of the victims, has asked the public to consider writing to the parole board to request that they do not release him.
KWTX
Central Texas firework stands still struggling from the summer’s burn bans
ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - With New Year’s Eve firework celebrations coming up, fire work stands are still feeling the heat after burn bans shuttered their doors two weeks before the Fourth of July. Dan Fitzgerald, who owns Stars and Stripes Fireworks in Elm Mott, said he has not...
KFDA
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead. If you are stopping by a Texas liquor store, make sure you have enough to get through a couple of days because liquor stores across the state will be closed for 61 consecutive hours.
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
tpr.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
KBTX.com
Another round of thunderstorms Monday. Another isolated chance for severe weather
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the new year will be a quiet one for the Brazos Valley. One thing you will likely notice as you step out on January 1st, the air will grow thicker as the humidity quickly builds from the Gulf of Mexico. That will leads us to another storm chance on January 2nd -- one that the Storm Prediction Center is once again labeling the Brazos Valley for the possibility of a few strong-to-severe storms.
keranews.org
Questions still haunt death of Texas civil rights hero
In 1976, a Texas civil rights leader died under mysterious circumstances that today continue to baffle the residents of Palestine. The death of Frank J. Robinson is remembered by many as a miscarriage of justice that needs to be rectified. In the first part of a series of reports Texas...
skepchick.org
How Texas Tweaked Their Terrible Maternal Mortality Data
This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Hey, you know how in every video I make about abortion bans, I mention the fact that the data shows when you restrict access to abortion, the number of abortions doesn’t decrease but the number of dead women does. Well, now that various states are free to ban abortion, we have even more data to test that hypothesis. Yay for data I guess? And yeah, spoiler alert: restricting access to abortion only hurts more people.
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023.
Fort Hood soldier is first female master gunner
Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – The first female active duty soldier graduating from a Master Gunner Course is from Fort Hood. She is Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. It took her two tries to complete the course but said that being focused on a goal […]
KWTX
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A mother and daughter from West finally returned home just in time for Christmas after spending over a month in a hospital over 1,000 miles away. During that time, the community raised funds to cover expenses. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled to Florida for...
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
KIII TV3
Deaf Texas teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
hppr.org
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
