Texas State

KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Food Bank in need of volunteers heading into the new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank serves thousands of people with millions of pounds of food distributed. They rely heavily on donations and volunteers to make this a reality. “This time of year, we usually have a lull in our usual volunteer base with university students being away...
fox7austin.com

Gov. Abbott announces over $54M in career, technical education grants across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, totaling over $54 million, have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. These grants will be used to...
beckersdental.com

2 dental groups expanding in Texas

Here are two dental groups that have recently expanded in Texas:. 1. Nashville, Tenn.-based US Dental Surgery Network acquired OMS Logistics of Texas and added nine practices in the state. 2. Guardian Dentistry Partners added Houston-based Bonita Dental to its network.
tpr.org

Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations

The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
KBTX.com

Another round of thunderstorms Monday. Another isolated chance for severe weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the new year will be a quiet one for the Brazos Valley. One thing you will likely notice as you step out on January 1st, the air will grow thicker as the humidity quickly builds from the Gulf of Mexico. That will leads us to another storm chance on January 2nd -- one that the Storm Prediction Center is once again labeling the Brazos Valley for the possibility of a few strong-to-severe storms.
keranews.org

Questions still haunt death of Texas civil rights hero

In 1976, a Texas civil rights leader died under mysterious circumstances that today continue to baffle the residents of Palestine. The death of Frank J. Robinson is remembered by many as a miscarriage of justice that needs to be rectified. In the first part of a series of reports Texas...
skepchick.org

How Texas Tweaked Their Terrible Maternal Mortality Data

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Hey, you know how in every video I make about abortion bans, I mention the fact that the data shows when you restrict access to abortion, the number of abortions doesn’t decrease but the number of dead women does. Well, now that various states are free to ban abortion, we have even more data to test that hypothesis. Yay for data I guess? And yeah, spoiler alert: restricting access to abortion only hurts more people.
FOX 44 News

Fort Hood soldier is first female master gunner

Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – The first female active duty soldier graduating from a Master Gunner Course is from Fort Hood. She is Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. It took her two tries to complete the course but said that being focused on a goal […]
KIII TV3

Deaf Texas teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
