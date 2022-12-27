Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program
An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
13abc.com
Water main break in Davis building leaves local businesses with major damage
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vegan restaurant in downtown Toledo is struggling to stay afloat right now after a water main break left four inches of standing water in The Leaf and Seed Cafe and other business in the Davis building. Susan Herhold is the owner of The Leaf and...
13abc.com
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
Woman struggling with dementia freezes in winter storm; experts give advice for 'wandering'
TOLEDO, Ohio — On the morning of Christmas Eve, a Toledo woman who struggled with dementia froze to death outside her central Toledo home. Earline Moore, 79, was reported missing from her home by her daughter, who found her mother's body later that morning in a snow pile on Parkside Boulevard.
Toledo brothers carry on dad's 75 year shoe repair legacy
TOLEDO, Ohio — Oftentimes, a new year means new beginnings but for a local business, every day is a step back in time. Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair is in the same location where the business started 75 years ago, on Upton near Berdan in Toledo. Over the years, the building has gotten bigger, but the industry has shrunk.
nbc24.com
Kwanzaa talk continues at Frederick Douglass Community Center
Toledo Kwanzaa House Coordinator Rasheed Spencer and Chairperson Diane Gordon visited our studio for the day of nia, or purpose, to describe the meaning of kinara lighting ceremonies and discuss what they expect from Kwanzaa's future presence. The Frederick Douglass Center will be open for festivities every night at 5...
WANE-TV
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month. According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18. A Facebook page...
Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
13abc.com
Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
Fidler’s on the Grand to close until further notice after family involved in Ohio crash
Mark and Lisa Taylor own the Lansing restaurant, and are both in the hospital after being involved in a terrible 46-car crash in Sandusky County, Ohio.
PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
bgindependentmedia.org
Unexpected windfall – shoppers find money blowing away from ATM
Talk about an unexpected windfall. Shoppers in the Meijers parking lot in Bowling Green Thursday afternoon were surprised to find money blowing away from an ATM. A customer drove to the Bowling Green Police Station around 4:20 p.m. to report that he recovered money that had been blowing away from the Huntington ATM in the Meijer parking lot at 2111 E. Wooster St.
13abc.com
Abandoned Elm Street warehouse troubles a nearby business
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A desolate warehouse on Elm Street in Toledo has been a problem for a Toledo community for decades. Issues with the warehouse first began in 2009 when 20-year-old Cindy Sumner was found dead inside. Since then, squatters, adults, and neighborhood kids have occupied the warehouse, causing neighbors to be concerned.
WTOL-TV
Historic Toledo shoe repair shop looks to legacy, future of business
Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair has stayed in the same location for 75 years. Here's how two brothers are continuing their father's legacy.
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
Have you seen him? Family offering reward for information on man last seen at Fulton County park
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Authorities in Fulton and Williams counties are seeking help from the public in locating a missing northwest Ohio man whose family is offering a reward to find him. Noah Johnson, from Bryan, has been missing since Nov. 18, 2022. Johnson's last known location was...
Grand Kerr House bed-and-breakfast to close, owners say
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The Grand Kerr House, a bed-and-breakfast in Grand Rapids, Ohio, is set to close, the owners announced in a Facebook post Monday night. Bob and Cathy Trame have owned and lived in the B&B since 2016 and plan to enjoy their retirement in 2023. "Our...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
