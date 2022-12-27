ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested after stabbing at SW Atlanta apartment complex

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A woman accused of stabbing another woman at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex was arrested Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at the Venetian Hills Apartments in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road at about 2:10 p.m. The victim was found with a laceration and was taken to a hospital, police said.

According to authorities, the women got into a dispute prior to the stabbing. Police did not provide a motive, but confirmed the two knew each other.

Shortly after, Atlanta police took Dymesecia Taylor into custody. She is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Police investigating 2 shootings at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Two days prior and about a mile away, two people were shot at the 1890 Adams House apartments on Campbellton Road, Atlanta police said. A woman and man were found injured in different areas of the same complex, according to officials.

A suspect was arrested, police confirmed Tuesday, but their name and charges were not released.

Despite the proximity of the two incidents, Atlanta police said they are not related.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

